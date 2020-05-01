Free coronavirus screening Wednesday in Hobson City

Regional Medical Center will offer free drive-through and walk-up testing for COVID-19 Wednesday at Hobson City's town hall, Anniston city officials announced Friday.
It's the first free testing site in Calhoun County's smallest town, but organizers say the screening is open to anyone, whether or not they live in Hobson City.
People hoping to be tested don't need insurance, but they do need to have symptoms of coronavirus, which can include a fever, or a cough or shortness of breath.
Anniston city spokesman Jackson Hodges said screeners would accept anyone with two of the following symptoms: headache, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a loss of smell or taste.
Hodges said organizers added those symptoms to their list after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of symptoms.
RMC has offered similar tests at other local venues in the past few weeks, as local officials hope to expand testing throughout the county. Hodges said a total of 166 people were tested in the last two screening events in Anniston — one in Glen Addie and the other at Constantine Homes. The Hobson City screening will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until 2 p.m.
The town hall is in the former C.E. Hanna school at 715 Martin Luther King Drive.