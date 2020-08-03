Four die in Anniston coronavirus unit over weekend

Four people died in the COVID-19 unit at Regional Medical Center in Anniston over the weekend, RMC CEO Louis Bass said Monday. The deaths come as new infections continue to surge in Calhoun County, where 1,560 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing Anniston city officials announced Monday that free drive-through coronavirus testing will be available at Greater Thankful Baptist Church on West 14th Street in Anniston on Aug. 11 from 7-11 a.m. No doctor’s referral is required.

Officially, nine people in Calhoun County have died from COVID-19. But the official state count doesn’t include two deaths local officials announced last week, deaths that are expected to eventually be added to the count. With the four deaths over the weekend, Calhoun County may have lost 13 residents to the coronavirus.

“It’s still spreading,” Bass said of the virus.

Early in the pandemic, Calhoun County seemed relatively untouched by the virus, recording only a few new infections per day. Now the county averages about 50 new cases per day, and that daily number continues to rise.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Help us tell the story.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story.

Bass said Monday that RMC has 48 people in its COVID-19 unit. That number has remained steady for roughly the past week. Bass said Monday that the hospital transferred two COVID-19 patients to Jasper in the last weekend of July, and one to another Alabama hospital in recent days. Bass said the workload is reaching the limit of what the COVID unit staff can manage.

“If we go much farther we’d have to do it by cutting back on elective procedures,” he said.

Statewide, nearly 90,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus, with 1,580 dead. The state saw roughly 1,000 new cases on Sunday alone, though recent numbers may be artificially low due to lags in test results. The state health department last week warned that test results could take up to a week, instead of the usual few days, because of a high volume of tests being run around the state.

Bass said he didn’t believe the testing lag would affect patients at RMC. The hospital has three different tests that can produce results in less than 90 minutes. Those tests are processed in-house, Bass said, and shouldn’t contribute to the state’s backlog.

Local officials plan a press conference at 4 p.m. this afternoon at Regional Medical Center to discuss the coronavirus situation, according to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton.

The recent spread of the virus has also played havoc with local school systems’ plans for reopening. Calhoun County Schools announced Monday via the school system’s website that the first day of school would be pushed back to Aug. 18, a week later than the original planned start date.

