You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former JSU president hospitalized with COVID-19

Former Jacksonville State University president Bill Meehan was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, his family and the school announced Tuesday in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Meehan was in stable condition  and “receiving great care” Tuesday at Grandview Medical Center.

JSU officials said they were offering their full support to his family and prayers for his recovery.

Meehan’s family thanked the healthcare workers treating him. They requested prayers not only for his recovery and health, but for all of the frontline workers during the pandemic.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...