For Mercer senior Lauren O'Dell of Alexandria, NCAA's offer to extend eligibility isn't a slam dunk

SPRING GARDEN — Lauren O’Dell went to softball practice Thursday not expecting the gob-smacking news to come.
Then the Alexandria grad and senior pitcher for Mercer University read former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain’s quote retweet.
“The Women’s College World Series has been canceled,” Chamberlain said, atop a tweet showing NCAA president Mark Emmert’s COVID-19 statement.
Suffice to say, O’Dell balked.
“I’m upset,” she said Saturday. “I’m very upset.”
O’Dell, a key figure on Alexandria’s 2014 state softball championship team, came home Friday and spent part of her Saturday watching the Valley Cubs, White Plains and Spring Garden take turns playing each other at Spring Garden.
She suddenly found herself with time while the Southern Conference pauses play through March 30, wiping out Mercer’s league series against Western Carolina and Samford. The conference will revisit whether or not to finish the league season after the break.
There may yet be softball for O’Dell in what’s left of her senior year. A career that started at Shelton State and carried to Mercer could, indeed, end in the circle and not in the locker room, reading a gut-punch tweet.
Then again, it might not, and what then? The NCAA announced Friday that extended eligibility is appropriate for many athletes affected by the decision to cancel spring-sports championships, but it’s not simple for many such athletes.
O’Dell, like so many senior athletes nearing the end of their senior year, has plans. She has a conditional job offer, and she’s due go attend grad school for accounting at North Alabama while working.
She wasn’t looking for another year. She wants the rest of this year, with her four senior teammates, many of them facing options they never wanted or thought they’d have.
“The NCAA doesn’t think about the seniors that already have their stuff lined up after school,” O’Dell said. “What do you tell your future employer? No, I can’t do this because I’m going to go play softball one more year?
“That’s the hard facts of life. You don’t know what you’re going to decide. You don’t know what you’re going to do, and the NCAA has just completely forgotten about things like that.”
O’Dell wishes the NCAA had taken a more wait-see-revisit approach, much the same as the Southern Conference did. Fears over COVID-19 could subside, allowing for play to resume.
“How do you kneejerk something way then say, and then say, ‘Oh, we made a mistake. This is what we’re going to do?’” she said. “I don’t have good feelings right now toward the NCAA over their decision. …
“It was just a rash, ‘Oh my gosh. We’re just going to do this.’ There was no thought into it. It was just a panic. … They didn’t weigh every situation that they could have.”
For now, O’Dell knows only that she has two weeks to practice with what she calls “my 25 sisters,” she said. Her senior season could abruptly end, leaving a hole in her heart and an unwanted decision.
She said what the other four seniors decide could factor into her decision.
“If the majority of them stay, I could look at staying,” she said. “If the majority of them go, like I think that they would? Our senior class would just bow out with grace and say, ‘Thank you, but no thank you, at this point.'”