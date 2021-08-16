Feds OK extra COVID-19 vaccine for some Americans. Many more clamor for their shot, too

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.