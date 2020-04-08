Federal engineers tour three possible coronavirus surge sites in Calhoun County

Federal engineers seem to have narrowed the list of potential sites for a COVID-19 surge medical facility on Wednesday, though it’s still unclear if such a facility would be built — or when.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton on Wednesday met with officials from the Army Corps of Engineers to discuss possible surge sites, where alternate hospital facilities could be set up if coronavirus patients overwhelm local hospitals.

Local officials say such a site could be needed soon.

“We’re down to a couple of weeks, at this point,” Barton said.

Barton met with corps officials in Jacksonville and reviewed floor plans for a half-dozen sites. He said the engineers chose three sites to tour in person: the former Jacksonville Hospital building now owned by Jacksonville State University, the former Beckwood Manor nursing home in Anniston and the Anniston City Meeting Center.

The search for overflow sites comes as Calhoun County is beginning a long-expected surge in COVID-19 cases. Fifty-two people in the county had confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. There were fewer than a dozen a week before.

Regional Medical Center admitted the third patient Wednesday to its newly established, 22-bed coronavirus unit, according to a text message from CEO Louis Bass. Bass declined to release details about the patient.

Statistical models available to the public have varied widely in their estimations of when the disease will peak in Alabama and how many intensive care beds the state will need — but none of those models shows a peak any later than the end of April. Local officials have said that according to their own models, the illness will peak in late April, with 700 patients needing hospitalization between now and the end of May.

Just when work would begin on an overflow medical site isn’t clear. Barton said the corps’ engineers will assess each site and submit those assessments to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will in turn submit them to the office of Gov. Kay Ivey for a decision on whether to set up a surge site.

Barton said he expected the assessments to go to FEMA by Friday. It’s unclear how much a surge site would cost: that’s something that would likely be in the engineers’ assessments, according to Barton. And even though federal engineers are doing the assessments, it’s not clear who would foot the bill. Barton said he hoped the federal or state government would be able to fund the site.

“My understanding is that there are only 22 sites like this that are federally funded in total,” he said.

Attempts to reach a corps spokesman Wednesday were unsuccessful, and it’s unclear what common characteristics are shared by the sites the engineers chose to tour.

The former nursing home on Leighton Avenue is owned by a nonprofit, but currently sits empty, with much of its furniture and equipment still in place. The former Jacksonville Hospital is largely empty due to cancellation of classes at Jacksonville State. The Anniston City Meeting center includes a large main hall that can hold hundreds of people. It has gone unused, except for City Council meetings, during the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

It’s also unclear how local officials would staff a surge medical facility if it’s built. Regional Medical Center furloughed some of its staff last week, largely because revenues dropped after state officials ordered the cancellation of all unnecessary medical procedures. RMC officials have said some of those staff could be brought back during a coronavirus surge.

EMA spokesman Myles Chamblee said the state has also put out a call for medical workers to volunteer to work during the outbreak.

The online signup site for volunteers is at www.servealabama.gov/alabamareadyop.