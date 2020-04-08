Essential workers face stress, fear as they avoid COVID-19 infection

Not so long ago, Adam Ragains wore only a pair of gloves to care for patients at their homes.

But the paramedic, who works in both Calhoun County and Floyd County, Ga., is in the midst of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and the procedures he and his fellow health care workers follow have changed to protect them and their patients from getting sick.

Now, before anything can be done, a single paramedic has to enter a scene to check for COVID-19 symptoms — no matter the nature of the emergency — wearing an N95 face mask, to make an assessment from at least 6 feet away.

“With the virus spreading as fast and prolific as it is, we have to treat every single call as high risk for COVID-19,” Ragains said. “Now instead of me and my partner walking in and saying, ‘Hi, how are you doing,’ it’s one person at a time. And if I can bring the patient out by myself, I will do so.”

Like other essential workers — a broad label that includes not only first responders, but people with public-facing jobs like grocery store employees, fast food workers and several others who are still going to work — Ragains is facing a slew of new pressures during the pandemic.

Stress about safety is growing in parallel with the fear of an invisible enemy, a virus that won’t reach peak infection in Alabama until around April 20, according to projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued safety notices and anxiety management strategies for first responders, while businesses like Wal-Mart have tried to assure their workers that they are vital as they serve the public, all efforts to bring down the stress and mental health strain of working in public.

“Initially it’s a stressful position, but that’s the nature of the business, meeting on people’s worst day,” Ragains said. “But now it’s like that worst day has been spread out over everyone for every day. People are scared, unsure what to do and how to react. We’re all learning as we go.”

‘The same as it always was’

The front lines of the pandemic cut directly through grocery stores, where millions of Americans work to feed the rush of panic shoppers.

In spite of the rush to buy food — ostensibly from fear of not having enough — people are still picky, explained Brad Sewell, a former Calhoun County resident working at a big-box grocery store in Huntsville.

“We’ve been out of ground beef by noon every day for the past two or three weeks, and we were out of potatoes for a few days,” said Sewell, who works in the retailer’s produce department.

Sewell spends 40 hours a week watching the pandemic unfold from his department. Even with rules reducing the store’s maximum capacity, meant to provide more space between customers, many shoppers don’t maintain the mandated 6-foot distance from each other, even in a store that spans 200,000 square feet, he said.

“There is no sense of social distancing; I’ve still got people all up on me all the time, reaching over and around me,” Sewell said. “It’s the same as it always was.”

That reckless contact has been stressful for the grocer and his co-workers, along with days as busy as those around the holidays.

“We’re more on edge right now, but I think a lot of us have accepted this as the inevitability, that we’re going to get sick,” Sewell said. “At this point I have no doubt I’ll end up getting it.”

He’s weighed out his odds of surviving the virus — from which four grocery workers have already died, according to The Washington Post — and figures that, in his 30s, he’s young and healthy enough to bounce back. Older employees are still working, though, and they have him concerned.

One problem is that the store doesn’t offer much in the way of personal protective equipment, he said. Face masks are supposed to arrive soon, but not likely before the state hits its projected peak infection rate. Employees are supposed to have their temperatures checked before clocking in, but that initiative hasn’t started, either.

“I really can’t do it on my own; thermometers have sold out,” Sewell explained.

There’s not much in the way of guidance from management about keeping stress from becoming overwhelming, either at the store or further up the chain, Sewell said. Employees have been assured they’ll get paid time off if they develop a fever, but that’s after letting the virus take hold, which isn’t so reassuring.

There’s a bit of bonding in the trenches, though.

“We notice the managers who are out there working with us out on the floor,” Sewell said. “I’ve seen managers pulling pallets and stocking shelves with us.”

‘My main goal is still to go home to my family’

Ragains, meanwhile, said that management in Floyd County’s emergency medical system checks on their employees’ stress levels frequently.

The CDC recognizes first responders as a group that’s likely to see burnout — feelings of extreme exhaustion and being overwhelmed — and secondary trauma, the feeling of stress symptoms from other people’s traumatic events. Both can lead to anxiety and depression, which take a toll, especially on the long shifts of paramedics and firefighters, which often last up to 24 hours, if not more.

Paramedics aren’t often anxious people, Ragains said — the job doesn’t lend itself to worrying about things that aren’t right in front of you — but the fear of carrying the infection to his family is always present, and every call has to be evaluated for viral issues first.

“If it’s your routine fall call, OK, why did they fall? Is it because they can’t breathe? Is the virus the cause?” Ragains said.

Support from EMS leaders has been vital in keeping those concerns from being overwhelming.

“Our captains and lieutenants and leadership roles, they’re — I don’t want to say playing mother hen — but they’re very concerned about our individual well-being,” Ragains said. “They’re asking how we feel, how we’re doing, do you have any questions, sharing information. It’s definitely amplified now.”

Every day starts with something akin to a damage report, he said — here’s what the infection rates are today, here’s what’s happened in the county, here’s everything new from the state Department of Public Health and the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health, too.

“Protocol changes on a daily basis now. We come in and look and see what’s new or different,” Ragains said. “Do we reuse N95 masks, do we throw them away, what’s the spread rate, what are hospitals doing?”

There’s a process for donning personal protective equipment that first responders in the county learned in March at the Anniston Fire Academy, a project of the Calhoun County Infectious Disease Task Force. But now there’s a procedure for finishing a shift, disinfecting, putting on new, clean street clothes and going home, too.

“At the end of the day, my main goal is still to go home to my family,” Ragains said.

‘Going to be OK’

The best one can do to quell anxiety in a pandemic-essential job, said Torsten Dryden, a licensed professional counselor who works in Calhoun County, is to follow recommended safety guidelines and have faith that they’re working.

“They have to just know that they’re doing the best they can in order to stay safe and follow precautions taken by their companies,” Dryden said, “to further solidify the positive belief that they’re going to be OK.”

Like Ragains, Dryden has had some changes to his process. He said most of his clients have been moved to telemedicine appointments, meetings held by phone or video chat over the internet, and he has to ask clients who still meet him in person if they or their family members have exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

Both those who are working from home and those who lost their jobs as the pandemic took hold have their own challenges to face, with long stretches of time stripped of comfortable routines, waiting to be filled with something else. Being stuck at home in physical isolation can lead to problems such as depression, Dryden explained.

“People are not in what we would call their normal routines right now,” Dryden said. “But keeping that routine is essential right now during this transition.”

Those stuck at home should try to adhere to their old routine as much as possible, he said. That includes getting up at the normal time, getting dressed, having breakfast and managing self-care, like keeping up with hygiene and eating healthy foods.

It’s also important to simply remain hopeful, Dryden said.

“It’s important to have hope in all of this. In times of uncertainty it’s easy to lose sight of that,” he said. “Really have faith in yourself that you’re doing everything you can despite the circumstances. That really plays into anxiety and other areas of concern.

“If we lose hope, what else do we have?”