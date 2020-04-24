Emergency staffers crunching data to manage COVID-19 response

In intensive care units at Regional Medical Center on Friday, staff were treating six people sick with COVID-19, fewer so far than had been feared. Meanwhile, in a stone building miles north in Jacksonville, emergency managers were monitoring data to make sure RMC staffers have everything they need to care for the patients who do arrive, however many they are.
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, issued several updates to the community regarding the COVID-19 pandemic during a Friday afternoon webcast. Another nine patients were at the hospital awaiting test results, he said, a small portion of the 1,776 county residents who had been tested for the virus so far. A temporary testing site will open Wednesday at Constantine Homes, he said, another event geared toward offering testing to people without insurance, like one at Jacksonville State University two weeks ago, and another at Glen Addie Homes earlier this week.
The conference, broadcast on social media, was one of the county Unified Command System’s multiple channels of information output for both the public and local leaders in government and safety. Keeping relevant data open, accessible and up to date has been a major factor in fighting the pandemic, Barton explained before the conference.
“We’re focused on local response and local need, so we need local data,” said Barton, an incident commander — or overall leader — in the command system.
Two of the command system’s sections work to keep locals informed — Planning, headed by Randy Childs, who is also an assistant fire chief in Jacksonville, and Public Information, directed by EMA officer Myles Chamblee — with their focus on providing government and safety leadership and the public information, respectively.
“There are a lot of opinions out there about COVID, a lot of unknown information about it, and it’s important to sift through that and see how it affects Calhoun County,” Barton said.
The command system’s planning section takes incoming data and uses it to scout ahead for problems before they arise, Childs explained, like pulling daily reports from RMC about their current patient count in the COVID-19 unit, how many ventilators are in use and the hospital’s overall patient load.
“If I feel it’s getting to where the hospital can’t handle the load or they’re running out of ventilators, we can see ahead of the curve and try to get that equipment,” Childs said.
He used work earlier this month to choose a site for a surge center — somewhere an overflow of patients at local hospitals could be housed during treatment — as another example. Projections indicated that the county will reach its peak for COVID-19 infection over the next week, but viral response efforts have kept infection rates lower than expected, and surge sites aren’t likely to be needed, he said.
The money saved from outfitting a site to serve as an improvised medical unit can, in turn, be spent tamping down infection rates through personal protective equipment purchases or other programs.
Meanwhile, a weekly conference call among city and county government and safety leaders keeps them up to date. In addition to discussing resources, it also provides local leaders with answers to the questions their residents will likely ask, said Chamblee.
“The people of that city, its residents, are looking to their mayor for information, not necessarily the EMA,” Chamblee noted.
The public information section, which he heads, maintains programs like the COVID-19 resource center, a call center reached by dialing 211 in Calhoun County, which uses live operators to answer questions from the public about the virus, and how to get tested. Public information section workers update the EMA website, calhounema.org, which includes announcements, resources and further information about the pandemic, all geared toward a reader from the general public.
A relatively new feature on the home page is an interactive data dashboard, which gives residents several sets of information, like a map of current testing sites in the county, including hospitals and temporary sites. Another map shows downed trees from the Thursday wind storm, which Barton said volunteer crews will use while cleaning up over the weekend, and yet another map shows storm shelter locations.
Tiffany DeBoer, the EMA’s public information officer, said she designed the dashboard to make data easier to process.
“I wanted to create a place that kind of funneled all the information” together, DeBoer said Friday morning. “One interactive area that people could easily access.”
Barton said the public information outreach has gone well; the website had been viewed more than 170,000 times since the virus became a local concern, with more than 90,000 unique visitors. More than 5,000 people had subscribed to COVID-19 text alerts from the EMA — texting CALCOVID to 888-777 will sign a number up for the free service — and social media campaigns, like public service announcement videos and livestreams, had also been effective.
“We want to make sure we’re providing as many opportunities to get information as possible,” Barton said.