Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to JSU

Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Calhoun County is slated to open Thursday at the Pete Mathews Coliseum on Jacksonville State University’s campus.

According to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency officer Myles Chamblee, testing will be open at the coliseum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The more testing you can get done, you have a better more accurate count of the cases in your county,” Chamblee said.

Regional Medical Center opened a drive-thru testing site in March, and a local urgent care company opened more sites in Anniston, Heflin and Attalla days later.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus known in Calhoun County. Eight of those cases were being treated Monday at RMC, per the hospital’s website.

According to a flyer posted on Facebook, anyone tested on Thursday must have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and be immunocompromised, over the age of 65 or be associated with a long-term health care facility.

Chamblee said people who come don’t have to have a doctor’s referral, because technicians on-site will screen for symptoms.

“They said they don’t turn many people away,” Chamblee said.

Chamblee said up to 200 tests will be onsite. He said the Alabama Department of Public Health has already set up day-long drive-thru testing sites in surrounding cases, and given an average of about 80 tests a day.

Chamblee said it could take up to two days for each person to get their results back, and they will be notified by the health department whether they’ve tested positive or negative.

“We’d like to use all 200 of the tests they have,” Chamblee said.