COVID vaccine clinic in Anniston will offer drawings for gift cards, cash prizes

The West Anniston Foundation will hold a COVID vaccination clinic June 26 that will include drawings for $25 gift cards. People who return for a second dose will be eligible for a drawing for $500, according to the foundation’s announcement.
Four gift cards will be given away, and there will be two winners picked for the $500 cash prize (for a total of $1,000).
The vaccine clinic will be at the foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by parents.
The clinic is co-sponsored by the Pediatric Care Center of Northeast Alabama. For more information, call 256-238-9900.