COVID tests draw 220 in Weaver; Wellborn tests Friday

COVID-19 testing in Calhoun County hit a new record high Wednesday morning at a screening site in Weaver, according to the county Emergency Management Agency, and another event is set for Friday in Wellborn.
Staff at the testing site at Weaver City Hall site ran out of test kits partway through the day, said Michael Barton, agency director, and had to pick up more before running out for a second time. A total of 220 people had been tested, a record amount, with another 60 cars that had to be turned away due to lack of supplies.
“It was maybe the largest number of people tested in the 11-county area,” Barton said, noting the size of the region served by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s local office, which supplied the test kits.
Barton said he had seen urgency similar to earlier testing events when the pandemic began to take hold in March, possibly spurred on by the growing number of positive cases in the area.
“People understand that it’s a concern,” he said.
The next set of screenings will be held Friday at Wellborn Elementary School, 525 Cooper Circle in Anniston, from 8 a.m. to noon.