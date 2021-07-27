COVID outbreaks inevitable as school resumes, state health officer says

Alabama can expect outbreaks of COVID-19 as the new school year starts with the disease still spreading, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said Tuesday.
“I think it is inevitable that we will see some outbreaks,” Harris said in a telephone press conference with reporters Tuesday.
Harris called the conference amid growing concern about the spread of the virus in Alabama, where the rate of vaccination for COVID-19 ranks at the bottom among U.S. states. In Calhoun County, two out of every three people have yet to get a single shot of vaccine.
Low vaccination rates raised less concern at the beginning of July, when the rate of death from the virus had slowed to nearly a standstill and fewer than 200 people in the state were hospitalized with the illness. By Tuesday morning, 916 people lay in Alabama hospital beds with serious cases of the illness.
Harris noted that the current numbers are far below what the state saw at the peak of the pandemic in January. The rapid rise in the hospitalization numbers, however, is unlike anything the state has seen so far, Harris said.
“Our death numbers, fortunately, have not leapt up significantly yet, but past experience has shown us that that’s what’s next,” Harris said.
The rise in new infections is generally due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, doctors have said.
In Alabama, the virus found fertile ground. State officials have largely rejected calls for incentive programs to encourage people to get the shot. The state Legislature earlier this year prohibited schools and other agencies from requiring shots.
“We play the hand we’re dealt,” Harris said, when asked about the state ban on vaccine requirements.
School starts in early to mid-August in most Alabama districts. Because kids under 12 are not yet eligible to get vaccinated, Harris urged adults to get their shots to help protect the kids by reducing the chance of transmission.
Older people are at higher risk of death from the virus, and Harris said about three-fourths of people 65 and up have had the shot. Still, he noted, more than 30 children have been hospitalized during the current surge in the virus.
“We absolutely must protect children from the virus,” said Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant state health officer. Landers said studies have found that many children show effects from the virus for weeks, while some develop longer-term symptoms.
Harris said vaccinated people still remain at low risk of getting the virus — though the state has seen 3,250 “breakthrough” cases among the vaccinated. Of those patients, 119 have been hospitalized and 30 have died, Harris said.
National news outlets Tuesday morning reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is likely to soon recommend the use of masks in schools — and the use of masks in public even for people who have been vaccinated.
Harris said the state continues to recommend mask use for the unvaccinated. As for wearing a mask after vaccination, Harris said the idea “makes complete sense.”
Even so, Harris said he didn’t expect any new statewide mask mandate in Alabama. When a mask mandate did exist, he said, it was difficult to enforce.
“People who aren’t going to wear masks aren’t going to wear masks,” he said.