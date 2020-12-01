COVID hospitalizations at record high — and count doesn't include Thanksgiving

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama this week than at any point in the pandemic, a University of Alabama Birmingham infectious disease specialist said Tuesday — and those numbers don’t yet reflect the effects of Thanksgiving travel.
“This is a really, really scary inflection point,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB’s infectious disease division, said in a teleconference with reporters.
As of Tuesday, 1,717 people in Alabama were hospitalized with coronavirus, the highest number the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. A quarter-million Alabamians have been infected with the virus, more than 3,600 are dead, and the state has seen more than 2,000 new infections per day over the past two weeks — again, the highest numbers since the pandemic began.
All those numbers are signs that the long-predicted winter surge of coronavirus is here. Marrazzo said the current numbers are particularly worrisome because they likely don’t yet show infections people may have picked up during Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.
Marrazzo said there are almost no areas in the state with a surplus of intensive care beds. With new infections and hospitalizations expected to increase over the next few weeks, she said, the pandemic is likely to place a strain not only on hospital care for people sick with coronavirus but also on people who need intensive care for other ailments.
“We could really be in a situation in the next two or three weeks that compromises our ability to provide health care,” Marrazzo said.
Staffing during a surge is a concern at RMC: The spike in new cases is visible in Calhoun and surrounding counties. Calhoun County has seen 999 new infections over the past two weeks, a higher rate of spread than the county saw during the summer surge. Etowah, Talladega and St. Clair counties also posted record-high daily infection averages Tuesday.
Marrazzo said hospitals may soon have to look into “alternative care” sites — a term that historically has meant the type of field hospitals set up in some COVID hot spots early in the pandemic.
In Calhoun County, local officials earlier this year identified the former Jacksonville Hospital as a location for just such a site, if needed. So far, it hasn’t been needed.
If the number of new patients surges, the real challenge will lie not in finding hospital rooms but in finding medical workers to staff them, Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said.
“Unless the feds or the military sends someone in to man it, we don't have the ability,” Bass said.
Bass said the Anniston hospital was caring for 39 COVID patients as of Tuesday, enough to nearly fill the two coronavirus units at RMC. The hospital has room for another 15 to 30 patients on another floor, Bass said, but there aren’t enough nurses to support 30 more COVID patients.
“Right now, hospitals are robbing from each other to get staff,” he said.
Calhoun’s death rate higher than neighboring county: The Alabama Department of Public Health attributes 121 deaths in Calhoun County to COVID, 101 of them confirmed as coronavirus cases and 20 considered probably due to COVID. Etowah County has seen roughly the same number of infections, but has recorded a little more than half as many deaths.
Asked what factors might contribute to Calhoun County’s higher number of deaths, Marrazzo said she wasn’t sure, though she said it would be helpful to see the age range of the people who have been infected in each county. Mortality rates from the disease are higher among older people. She noted that it’s often difficult for doctors to assess whether a death is attributable to COVID or another underlying condition.
“I really don’t have an answer as to why different counties have different rates,” said, Bass the RMC CEO.
Bass noted that only about 80 of the county’s deaths occurred in the hospital. The official death toll climbed sharply in November when state officials added to the count a number of people who’d died at home or in long-term care facilities.
Both counties have seen about 6,600 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, but Etowah has only recently caught up with Calhoun County’s numbers. About one-sixth of all the confirmed infections in Etowah emerged in the last two weeks, according to ADPH numbers.
Now is time to stay vigilant: Marrazzo said she still considers the development and pending approval of vaccines to be good news, but she cautioned that those vaccines likely won’t be available until mid-to-late December, and will likely go to health care workers first.
Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which produces the most widely used estimates in the country, suggest the spread of new cases will peak sometime around Christmas Day.
Marrazzo again advised the public to observe social distancing and wear masks, though she acknowledged that “coronavirus fatigue” was leading to lapses even by people who take the virus very seriously. She said people should find ways to continue encouraging mask use without getting angry or shaming their neighbors.
“We just have to continue to present people with facts,” she said. “Appeal to their better nature.”