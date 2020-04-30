COVID cases pass 7,000 as restrictions ease

The count of Alabamians diagnosed with coronavirus passed the 7,000 mark Thursday, as the state began to transition out of a full lockdown to prevent the disease.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 7,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 978 Alabamians hospitalized for the illness since mid-March, and 269 have died.
Calhoun County has seen 94 confirmed cases and 3 confirmed deaths. At last count, seven people were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Regional Medical Center.
Those numbers are far below the casualties many experts originally predicted for the state — predictions that came before the state health board in early April issued a sweeping order that shuttered most businesses and kept people in their homes except when doing essential business.
That order expired Thursday afternoon, replaced by an order that allows most retail stores to reopen. Many local business owners say they intend to reopen, with sales clerks wearing masks and with a stepped-up schedule for cleaning.
More than 300,000 Alabamians have filed initial unemployment claims since the state's first coronavirus restrictions went into effect. Gov. Kay Ivey cited those job losses Tuesday in announcing the plan to ease restrictions.
“I've always known that if the government kills a business, Washington can't print enough money to bring it back to life,” Ivey said Tuesday.
Local health officials offered free testing for the virus Thursday in the parking lot of Oxford Civic Center, part of a plan to broaden testing across the county. Health officials have discussed a possible Hobson City screening next week.