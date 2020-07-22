COVID beginning to strain ICU capacity as Calhoun County nears 900 cases

Calhoun County’s hospitals are transferring trauma patients as far away as Nashville now that a surge in COVID-19 patients has begun to strain intensive care units here and across the state, according to hospital officials.

“All the hospitals are being hit,” said Louis Bass, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Anniston. “Georgia as well.”

By Wednesday afternoon, 46 or 47 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at RMC, Bass said. It’s an ever-changing number; Bass said coronavirus patients are released almost daily, but there are also increasing numbers of people showing up in emergency rooms, already sick with the virus.

The virus continues to surge here. Throughout the pandemic, Calhoun County has had one of the lowest per-capita rates of infection in Alabama. But cases of COVID-19 are now doubling every two weeks here. On Wednesday according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 870 people in the county had been diagnosed with the virus.

The surge has local health officials facing the challenge they’ve been expecting since March. RMC and its sister hospital, Stringfellow, can typically handle about 24 intensive care patients, Bass said. RMC now has 12 coronavirus patients who’ve reached intensive care status. Bass believes the hospitals could still handle up to 16 non-coronavirus ICU patients, but the accidents and illnesses that have always brought people to the ICU are still happening.

Before the pandemic, it wasn’t so uncommon to see a helicopter whisking a local patient away to Birmingham. Bass said in-state transfers of patients are increasingly hard to do, because the virus is spreading in other parts of the state.

As of Wednesday morning, 70,143 Alabamians had been diagnosed with the virus since March. That number has been growing by about 1,500 per day over recent weeks, though the number of new cases seems to have dropped in recent days.

The reason for the drop wasn’t immediately clear: lags in the reporting of new cases sometimes lead to surges and drops in the numbers. Gov. Kay Ivey last week announced a statewide order mandating face coverings be worn in public places. Health officials have said it would likely take two weeks or more for mask use to affect the number of new reported cases.

Statewide, there were about 1,500 people in hospital beds due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, a number that has doubled since the beginning of July.

Bass said RMC is able to manage the rise in patients, though the number of serious COVID cases is beginning to strain the hospital’s staffing of ICU nurses specifically.

“We are stretched right now,” Bass said.

Part of the problem, he said, is that COVID infections among staff, or even suspected infections that require a test, can knock workers out of rotation.

The hospital earlier this week announced plans to open a new, third coronavirus unit this week as new patients filled the first two. Local officials also put out a call for retired nurses to return to work to meet anticipated demand.

Registered nurses are the most sought-after workers in the state, according to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Labor earlier this week. Early in the pandemic, the medical field actually saw broad layoffs, after the state ordered an temporary halt to elective medical procedures to free resources for COVID patients.

Betsey Gulledge, department chair for the nursing program at Jacksonville State University, said some local nurses moved on to larger cities at the beginning of the pandemic — cities where there were more coronavirus patients and where pay was higher.

Local health officials will offer free drive-in testing for coronavirus Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Harvest Church of God at 520 Golden Springs Road in Anniston, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.