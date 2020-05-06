COVID-19 testing: What’s next

HOBSON CITY — Cleotis Jones wasn't feeling symptoms of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, but after weeks at home, he was tired of wondering.
“I'm very careful,” said Jones, who lives in Hobson City. “I go out once or twice a month. I'm scared to go out, because a lot of people aren't taking this seriously.”
Jones was one of the first people to show up for a drive-in and walk-up screening for coronavirus in Hobson City, the last of about a half-dozen free screenings Regional Medical Center and local officials have offered in recent weeks.
Health officials across the country have long said that widespread testing will need to precede reopening of the economy. The point may now be moot. Alabama last week loosened its stay-home restrictions, allowing most retail stores to reopen, but keeping in place bans on large gatherings and sit-down service in restaurants, among other things.
On Noble Street Wednesday morning, the change from prior weeks was clear, with cars lined up in streetside parking spaces and people going about their business, often without masks.
Numbers from the Alabama Department of Health suggest that only 1,809 of Calhoun County’s 113,000 residents had been tested for the illness as of Wednesday. Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Michael Barton’s, said county officials know of 3,397 tests conducted in the county to date. ADPH, he said, tends to count only tests done in its own lab and positive results reported to it by other labs.
To date, most patients have had three ways to get tested. RMC still runs a drive-in testing site near the hospital, RMC assistant vice president Tripp Johnson said. That site has always been for patients with a doctor’s recommendation. There’s a new, rapid-results test that’s being used on suspected coronavirus patients who are already in the hospital, according to Johnson. And then there are walk-up events like the one in Hobson City, open to anyone with symptoms even if they don’t have a recommendation from a doctor.
From the beginning of the crisis, coronavirus testing revealed riddles of medical supply and demand. Early on, many patients with symptoms complained that they couldn’t get tests. Doctors spoke of short supplies.
Yet medical workers have never run out of supplies at walk-up sites like the one in Hobson City, where 119 people showed up for testing Wednesday, according to Barton’s numbers. At past testing events, many patients, like Jones, told The Star they had no clear symptoms, but were worried.
“So far, I don't think we’ve turned anyone away,” Johnson said.
Health officials consider the walk-up tests a success. Johnson said about 5 percent of patients tested turned out to be positive for COVID-19 — people who would have been missed otherwise. He said that number includes people who were asymptomatic.
Local officials want to test more broadly, but they’re still deciding on their next steps. Barton said one option is to ask workplaces to step up and screen employees regularly as businesses reopen.
“We have to look toward the future as we safely reopen,” he said. “We can’t stay sheltered down forever.”
Local officials are also working on a plan to recruit “contact tracers” to find people who’ve been in contact with those who do test positive, an important step in slowing the spread of the disease. He said the plan is to recruit school nurses — who don’t have patients to treat directly with school being done online — to do some of that work.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said local officials may also set up new walk-up sites, this time in rural areas. He said no site for a rural testing event has been selected yet.
Johnson said RMC drew 73 patients at a recent testing site in Roanoke last week. Roanoke is the largest town in Randolph County; the entire county has a population of about 22,000.
The county has reported 84 cases of coronavirus and five deaths, according to ADPH statistics.
Calhoun County has roughly five times as many residents as Randolph. As of Wednesday, there were 113 confirmed cases here, and three coronavirus patients had died.
Johnson said numbers of patients in RMC’s coronavirus wing are down, largely due to rapid testing now available at the hospital. Early in the pandemic, the hospital planned to house up to 42 coronavirus patients. At one point, more than half those beds were filled, though many hospitalized patients were there with respiratory symptoms and were awaiting test results.
According to the hospital’s website, there are now four confirmed coronavirus patients at the hospital.
Johnson said RMC has also seen a rise in recent days in the number of non-coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital. Some of that, he said, is due to the resumption of elective surgeries. He said some of the increase is likely due to people who put off needed doctor’s visits at the height of public worry about the virus.
“We've started to make strides in getting back to normal,” Johnson said.