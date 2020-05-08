COVID-19 testing coming to county ag center

Local residents can get free testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a drive-in site Thursday at the Calhoun County Agricultural Center, local officials announced Friday afternoon.
It's the latest in a series of testing sites that Regional Medical Center and local governments have set up to offer screenings for people even if they don't have a doctor's recommendation.
Kandi Williams, and infectious disease control specialist for RMC, said past testing sites have discovered 30 to 40 of the county's current confirmed cases of the illness.
"The majority of these patients are asymptomatic or very lightly symptomatic," Williams said in a livestreamed press conference Friday. Williams said the results show the importance of social distancing — because people who feel fine could be shedding virus and infecting others.
The testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the agricultural center on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.