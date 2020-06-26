COVID-19 detected in office staffer at Cleburne nursing home

HEFLIN — An employee at the Cleburne County Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to Tony Culberson, the nursing home administrator.
Culberson said an administrative staff member, not a staff member that comes in contact with residents, had symptoms and was asked to take a COVID-19 test.
“All of the staff, we ask them to monitor themselves, she called us and told us about some symptoms she was having so immediately we sent her for testing and put her on leave and the test came back positive,” Culberson said Friday morning.
Culberson said that the employee’s positive test result was the first one recorded at the nursing home to date.
Despite the positive test result Culberson said that everything at the nursing home is good and the strict protocols continue to protect the residents and staff.
“I’m sitting at my desk, I’m at work and I’m 68 years old in December so I’m fine, we’re fine, all the residents and staff are fine,” said Culberson.
The nursing home, which typically houses 70 residents, has been diligent about protecting the staff and residents even before guidelines were issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health in March. https://www.annistonstar.com/news/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions-instituted-at-cleburne-nursing-home/article_81b7d49a-63e4-11ea-addd-47cf2c82b0cb.html
For weeks family members could only visit with loved ones through a window but that has changed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We do have drive-by visits where a family can call and we’ll push the resident outside and they can visit from their car, so they at least get a chance to talk and hear them instead of being through a window,” said Culberson.
Facetime and other video conferencing means are also used to keep families connected and up-to-date with residents.