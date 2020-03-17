COVID-19 update: All SEC spring sports, spring football games, Pro Days are canceled

Spring sports are out at Southeastern schools for the year of the academic year. That includes all championship tournaments and events.
Spring football games and Pro Days by SEC schools are out, too.
In a news release issued today, the league announced the cancellations are because of "continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19)."
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was quoted in a statement released by the league. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
As for practices, meetings and any organized gatherings (required or voluntary) remain suspended through at least April 15, according to the league.