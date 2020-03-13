Courthouse, law enforcement staying open amid COVID-19 outbreak, though jury duty next week is canceled

The Calhoun County courthouse announced Friday those scheduled for jury duty will not have to come in.
According to Circuit Judge Brian Howell, the courthouse postponed trials and hearings due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but will remain open to the public.
“We’re trying to be as safe as we can,” Howell said. “If it turns out we didn’t need to do it, it’s a risk I’ll have to take.”
Some of those situations include first court appearances for those arrested, hearings within 10 days of someone being served with a protection-from-abuse order order and hearings within 20 days for those accused of probation violations, all of which are mandated by the law, Howell said.
“Obviously, there are essentially or emergency situations at the courthouse that we have to maintain,” Howell said.
He said he also plans to conduct civil hearings by video or phone.
“There’s still a lot of stuff that will be happening in the courthouse,” Howell said.
He said those called for jury duty on Monday don’t have to come at all, because a new jury panel will be selected for the week of April 20. He said trials on the week of April 6 were also postponed, and the date of those trials is to be announced later.
Yesterday, Howell said, about 400 people were in the courthouse.
When Howell met Friday morning with Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton, he said, Barton told him all surfaces needed to be wiped down every 30 minutes to an hour.
He said staffers are keeping their work spaces clean, but he’s concerned that the courthouse doesn’t have the capacity to clean surfaces like doorknobs and stair rails in common areas as frequently.
“We can’t wipe all those down,” Howell said. “We don’t have the manpower to do that.”
Howell also urged anyone with COVID-19 symptoms not to come to the courthouse. If they absolutely need help, Howell said, they can call the courthouse and a staff member can meet them in the parking lot or another remote location.
Continuing law enforcement
Local law enforcement leaders said Thursday they were taking extra steps to keep their jails and equipment clean and had contingency plans in case the virus infects staff or inmates. They said they planned to stay open, no matter what.
“Deputies are heroes,” Sheriff Matthew Wade said. “They are true public servants and they will do what they have to do.”
Police said they are following the Center for Disease Control’s instructions to avoid the spread of coronavirus — things like washing hands, not touching faces.
“It’s really not that difficult, but we’re just kind of pushing out those common sense things you hear,” Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said. “It’s nothing we aren’t used to.”
Denham said his department has had an emergency plan for the entirety of his career there. For now, he said, his department is treating the outbreak like “just a bad flu system.”
Denham said the plan calls for splitting the department in half, and assigning half of the officers to a day shift and the other half to a night shift. There would be no “investigative function,” he said.
“Everybody does what they have to to get by,” Denham said.
He said he doesn’t expect to implement the plan any time soon.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said his department is monitoring news of the virus and has staff meetings on a daily basis. He said officers already have access to protective gear like suits, respirator masks, goggles and gloves, which are already used by the crime lab.
Jacksonville and Oxford police said staff at their city’s jails are also cleaning jails more thoroughly and checking anyone who is booked in for symptoms.
Wade said deputies have increased cleaning in the Calhoun County Jail and the jail’s medical staff was meeting with inmates to ensure they didn’t have any symptoms.
Typically, Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said, people charged with misdemeanors stay about an hour being processed into the Jacksonville City Jail before being released on recognizance.
If a Calhoun County Jail inmate begins showing symptoms of the virus, Wade said, deputies and medical professionals would then determine where and how the inmate would be treated.
Wood said Jacksonville officers clean their squad cars with disinfectant wipes after making an arrest and before and after their shifts.
Partridge said his Oxford officers have a “first responder sterilizer unit,” in the back of their cars. He said they use it any time they arrest someone who seems sick or vomits in the car.
Wade urged locals to be educated and prepare for the virus, which he said will inevitably spread to Northeast Alabama, but not to panic. He said only a small fraction of those infected have serious symptoms, and a smaller number of those actually die.
“Eighty-one percent of the people who get this have little to no symptoms,” Wade said. “They make it seem like you’re going to die.”