Councilman says he'll challenge Anniston emergency powers

An Anniston city councilman says he'll challenge the city's coronavirus-inspired emergency powers declaration with complaints to the Alabama Ethics Commission, the local district attorney and possibly the U.S. Department of Justice.
"I hate to do it, but I have to do it," Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little said. "Power cannot be out of control."
The council voted on March 18 to give Mayor Jack Draper and City Manager Steven Folks the authority to spend money, hire employees and make various other emergency decisions without scheduling a council meeting in advance.
The vote came just hours after the county reported its first case of the coronavirus COVID-19. Other governments in the county passed similar emergency declarations the same week. The emergency powers resolution passed 3-2, with Little and fellow council member David Reddick voting against it.
In Anniston, the mayor is a voting member of the five-member council. Little said he believes Draper's vote for the emergency powers declaration was illegal under the state's ethics law.
"He voted to give himself power," Little said. "We aren't authorized by statute to do that."
City attorney Bruce Downey said local governments can grant emergency powers under the Alabama Emergency Powers Act of 1955, which is in Title 31, Section 9 of state law.
The law states that cities and counties may, in times of declared emergency, "waive procedure and formalities otherwise required by law pertaining to the performance of public work." It also includes provisions for closing public buildings and imposition of curfew.
Downey said he can't recall a previous time when the act was invoked in Anniston. He said he didn't see an ethical conflict in the mayor voting for those powers.
"It conveys additional responsibility but it conveys no benefit, so there's not a conflict of interest," Downey said.
Draper, the mayor, also said there was no conflict.
“Honestly, I don’t even understand what he’s talking about,” Draper said of Little’s critique of the vote.
Draper said the emergency powers existed primarily to allow the city to quickly purchase needed equipment in an emergency. He said no purchases of that sort have been made yet, though the city has been looking at locations that could be used for hospital surge capacity if it’s needed in the future.
Seven people in Calhoun County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state numbers, but Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said Monday no one has been hospitalized for the disease in Anniston.
Little requested a special called meeting of the council last week to review the city's coronavirus-related restrictions on use of the downtown multimodal transit station. The council didn't change those restrictions, which keep people from waiting for buses and trains inside the station.
Little said Monday that the debate over the multimodal station has convinced him to run for re-election this year.