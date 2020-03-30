Councilman says he'll challenge Anniston emergency powers

An Anniston city councilman says he'll challenge the city's coronavirus-inspired emergency powers declaration with complaints to the Alabama Ethics Commission, the local district attorney and possibly the U.S. Department of Justice.
"I hate to do it, but I have to do it," Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little said. "Power cannot be out of control."
The council voted on March 18 to give Mayor Jack Draper and City Manager Steven Folks the authority to spend money, hire employees and make various other emergency decisions without scheduling a council meeting in advance.
The vote came just hours after the county reported its first case of the coronavirus COVID-19. Other governments in the county passed similar emergency declarations the same week. The emergency powers resolution passed 3-2, with Little and fellow council member David Reddick voting against it.
In Anniston, the mayor is a voting member of the five-member council. Little said he believes Draper's vote for the emergency powers declaration was illegal under the state's ethics law.
"He voted to give himself power," Little said. "We aren't authorized by statute to do that."
Attempts to reach Draper for comment were unsuccessful. City attorney Bruce Downey said local governments can grant emergency powers under the Alabama Emergency Powers Act of 1955, which is in Title 31, Section 9 of state law.
The law states that cities and counties may, in times of declared emergency, "waive procedure and formalities otherwise required by law pertaining to the performance of public work." It also includes provisions for closing public buildings and imposition of curfew.
Downey said he can't recall a previous time when the act was invoked in Anniston. He said he didn't see an ethical conflict in the mayor voting for those powers.
"It conveys additional responsibility but it conveys no benefit, so there's not a conflict of interest," Downey said.
Little requested a special called meeting of the council last week to review the city's coronavirus-related restrictions on use of the downtown multimodal transit station. The council didn't change those restrictions, which keep people from waiting for buses and trains inside the station.
Little said Monday that the debate over the multimodal station has convinced him to run for re-election this year.
At least 837 Alabamians were known to be infected with coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public health. There are three confirmed cases in Calhoun County. Six Alabamians have died of the illness, according to the state's count.