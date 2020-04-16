Coronavirus surge site chosen, but construction unlikely

Local officials said Thursday that the former Jacksonville Hospital is the place they'd most likely select as a medical surge site to handle a spike in coronavirus patients — though it's looking increasingly unlikely that a surge site will be built at all.

Converting the former hospital, now a Jacksonville State University academic building, back into a medical facility would cost $440,000, according to an assessment by the Army Corps of Engineers.

With coronavirus cases in the county expected to hit their peak in about a week, local officials say, it's looking increasingly as if there's neither time nor need for an additional medical site.

"Our job is to plan for the worst and work toward the best," said Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

There were 62 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County at midday Thursday, according to state health statistics. The county also recorded its first death from the illness, a man in his 60s.

Regional Medical Center has set up two units, with 42 beds total, to handle coronavirus patients. To date, RMC CEO Louis Bass said, those units have never held more than 28 patients.

Local officials were expecting a much larger spike two weeks ago, when they issued a plea for federal help in identifying surge sites. The Corps of Engineers looked at six local sites last week. Jacksonville Hospital was the top pick, Bass said, largely because it served as a hospital as recently as 2018.

The second choice, Anniston City Meeting Center would have cost $1.2 million to convert into a surge hospital. It's unclear who would foot the bill for the conversion of either building, though it's likely the task would fall to local governments.

With coronavirus now expected to peak locally within a week or so, at much lower levels than originally predicted, Bass and Barton said the surge site isn't likely to be built now, though the project could remain on the shelf awaiting any future wave of COVID-19.

Bass said RMC now has a surge plan that would allow the hospital to move non-coronavirus patients to sister hospital Stringfellow or to an unused floor of RMC if COVID-19 patients overwhelm the current 42 beds set aside for them. He said either RMC or Stringfellow could be converted to a coronavirus-only facility if things progressed beyond that.

"In order to get there we'd have to have 70 COVID patients in the hospital," he said.

Barton and Bass said it's now far less likely that the hospital will reach that point, largely because of widespread compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order.

"It looks like we're going to be well within what the hospital can hold," Barton said.