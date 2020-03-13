Coronavirus: Officials say first COVID-19 case in Alabama confirmed

Alabama has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, state health officials reported Friday morning.

A patient from Montgomery County tested positive at 8 a.m. Friday, state health officer Scott Harris said. He announced the case in a broadcast news conference at 10 a.m. The office of Gov. Kay Ivey announced it in a news release sent at the same time.

“We have been expecting this for some time, as you know,” Harris said.

Harris said the Montgomery County resident had traveled out of state and felt ill after returning. A sample from that resident was sent to a state lab Thursday afternoon, with results available the next morning.

That turnaround seems to represent a stepped-up pace for testing in Alabama. Harris and other officials have said this week that results for COVID-19 tests can be expected to come back within 24 to 48 hours. The seemingly slow pace of testing — state officials said Thursday evening that they’d run fewer than 50 tests for the disease — led to criticism last week that the state might be missing cases of the illness because of too little testing.

The state still awaits results of another sample sent to a state lab Thursday, this one from a Jacksonville State University who went into self-isolation after falling ill. That student was recommended for a test by a local doctor.

Harris on Friday said the pace of testing was picking up after the Alabama Department of Public Health changed its standards for tests earlier this week, allowing doctors more leeway to refer patients for testing.

Harris declined to release the Montgomery County patient’s age, citing patient privacy concerns. He said patients would be identified by their county of residence, not their city, also for privacy reasons. He did say that the patient is now in self-isolation, and was considered high-risk because of chronic medical conditions.

Alabama was among the last states to report a confirmed case. Harris said he didn’t know why it took so long for a confirmed case to emerge in the state.

“We are not surprised we have found a case,” he said. “I don’t know why it happened today and not yesterday.”

Harris repeated the health department’s advice, first announced Thursday, that people avoid large gatherings, which he identified as events with 500 attendees or more. He said the important thing to remember is not so much the size of the crowd but the distance between people. It’s best to be more than 6 feet away from other people, he said.

State schools superintendent Eric Mackey, who was also at the press conference, said the state has yet to advise K-12 schools to cancel classes, though Mackey urged school systems to cancel large gatherings including plays and rallies.

He said he’d been in contact with high school sports officials and expected changes to the high school sports schedule. He said some events could be canceled or postponed, while other games could be played without spectators present.

“There will definitely next week be a change in the way high school sports are played throughout the spring,” he said.

Harris praised the Alabama Legislature for its passage of a $5 million funding supplement to help deal with the virus. He said some of the money would be used to set up 20 to 25 coronavirus testing centers around the state. He advised people not to show up at county health departments to ask for testing, but instead to pick up the phone and call a health care provider if they’re ill and think they need a test.

It’s unclear when the state-run testing centers will be set up.

“First of the week is when we hope to have a solid plan in place,” he said.