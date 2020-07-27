Coronavirus count in Calhoun County tops 1,100 with 81 new cases found on Sunday

Calhoun County saw 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the number of new cases discovered daily continues to rise.

COVID workload stretching staff at RMC RMC's three COVID-19 units have a capacity for just under 60 patients, and the number of patients keeps rising, reaching 46 on Friday — one less than the day before. But for every two COVID-positive patients treated and discharged, another four arrive.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 1,157 people in the county had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 587 emerged in the past 14 days. The number of those infected continues to double roughly every two weeks.

Gov. Kay Ivey on July 15 announced a public health order that would require nearly everyone in the state to wear a face covering when in public places to prevent transmission of the virus.

Public health officials have said the mask order would likely have to be in place for two to three weeks before numbers of new cases begin to decline.

The mask order expires at the end of the week. Ivey has not yet announced whether it will be extended or for how long.

Statewide, 79,129 were infected with the virus as of Monday, with 1,446 dead of the virus. More than 3,000 new cases emerged over the weekend, according to ADPH numbers.

Six have died in Calhoun County. The county continues to have one of the state's lowest death rates from the virus, but local officials are concerned that the numbers could change. The rate of new infections in the county increased sharply over July, and local hospital officials announced last week that they would open a third coronavirus unit at Regional Medical Center, after two existing units at the hospital filled to capacity.

The spread of the virus is also becoming obvious in institutions around the county. Jacksonville State University president Don Killingsworth last week announced he’d tested positive for the virus.

Innotex, a firefighters’ clothing manufacturer in Ohatchee, shut down for a week in July after employees at the plant tested positive for the virus, plant manager Lisa Passerella said Monday.

Passerella, citing privacy concerns, declined to say how many of the plant’s 72 employees tested positive. She said all the employees were paid while the plant was closed and all employees who tested negative were back at work.

“We care about our employees and we’re trying to do the best we can to keep them safe,” she said.

There were 46 people hospitalized with the disease at Regional Medical Center as of Friday night, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.