Coronavirus concerns halt training at CDP

The Center for Domestic Preparedness, a federal disaster-response training facility in Anniston, will suspend in-person training next week in response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, a federal official announced Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily suspending all resident training on our campuses in Maryland and Alabama as well as in-person support for exercises until further notice,” Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Janet Montesi wrote in an email to The Anniston Star Friday afternoon.
The center, housed on the decommissioned Army base Fort McClellan, hosts first responders from around the country for training in how to respond to terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and other emergencies. The center owns the former Noble Army Hospital, now used as a training site for simulated mass casualty events and disease outbreaks.
The facility routinely hosts medical workers from around the country. Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Wash., which is now treating patients from the Seattle-area outbreak, sends 20 students to the center every year, according to a report in the Seattle Times.
The CDP will suspend in-person classes from March 16 through April 11, according to an announcement on the facility’s website. Online classes will still be available, the site says.
On Monday, CDP trainers were expected to begin working with Calhoun County-area first responders to prepare for potential encounters with patients who have the disease. Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton told The Star CDP staff would visit sites in Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and elsewhere over three weeks to instruct first responders on the use of personal protective equipment. No information was immediately available on the status of those plans.
The CDP’s announcement Friday came after Alabama announced its first cases of COVID-19. State officials on Friday announced six confirmed cases, each in a separate county. No cases were reported in Calhoun County as of late Friday night.
State health officials, hoping to slow the spread of the illness, have advised Alabama residents to avoid large gatherings. All public schools in the state will close for two and one-half weeks beginning Thursday, state school officials have said.