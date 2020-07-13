Coronavirus cases in Calhoun County more than doubled in past two weeks

The number of Calhoun County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the past two weeks, according to numbers released Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Over the weekend, 63 Calhoun County residents were newly diagnosed with the virus, bringing the county's total to 554. More than half of the county's COVID-19 cases — 287 of them — emerged in the past 14 days, state numbers show.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Help us tell the story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

"Every day seems to be a new high, and that obviously concerns us, as it should any resident of this county," said Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

The spread of the virus has quickened its pace across the state in recent weeks. More than 3,000 Alabamians were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to ADPH numbers, bringing the statewide total to 54,768. The virus has killed 1,096 people in the state since March.

In the early months of the pandemic, Calhoun County had one of the lowest rates of infection in the state, but county officials now say the virus is seeing a "second surge."

Twenty-four people were hospitalized with the virus at Regional Medical Center as of Monday, according to hospital CEO Louis Bass.

“We were at 18 or 19 just this morning,” Bass said. He said the emergency room has seen a surge of people who are “very sick” and seeking tests for the virus. He said these patients are unlike the worried well who’ve often shown up for pre-scheduled testing events in the past. Bass said he intended to ask for a citywide mask ordinance at the Monday meeting of the Jacksonville City Council. Jacksonville’s council is the only local governing body with a scheduled meeting Monday night.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

“I think we’ve got to do something to try to curb it,” he said.

Barton said the numbers are a reminder that people can slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks. A pandemic, he said, is the one type of disaster in which anyone can affect the outcome.

Barton said the county has had plenty of time to get used to the idea of social distancing.

"We've practiced and we've prepared," he said. "Now it's game time."