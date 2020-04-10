Cleburne pharmacies adjust to business in coronavirus era

HEFLIN — The drive-thru at Cleburne Pharmacy in Heflin was busy Friday morning as Bill Thrash and his two dogs pulled up in his minivan to buy his prescriptions.
“They always have my medicine here, I just drive through right here and pick it up every time the doctor calls it in,” said Thrash, 68.
The merchandise portion of the pharmacy was closed weeks ago due to the pandemic but customers can either have their medicine delivered or choose to use the drive-thru.
“This is the most unique thing we’ve got going right here, the drive-thru. we’ve been using it before this corona stuff started,” said Thrash.
Frank Tant, owner of Cleburne Pharmacy in Heflin and another location in Wedowee, said business is about the same as it was before the pandemic even though he closed the walk-in section in Heflin for the safety of staff and customers.
Tant hopes that if people are afraid to get out and drive they will use the delivery service the pharmacy offers.
“We’re going to reach out and say, ‘Look, you need your meds. Can we deliver them to you?’” said Tant.
Although business is about the same before the pandemic, the changes in the pharmaceutical industry have been noteworthy, according to Tant. He said insurance companies are no longer requiring signatures for medications and Medicaid has made all copays zero during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tant said the Cleburne Pharmacy in Wedowee does not have a drive-thru but one is being constructed.
“But since we think it’s good for the community and best for us and the patients, we’re actually installing a drive-thru there this afternoon and will hopefully have it up and running Monday morning,” said Tant.
Tant said that certain supplies are hard to get, including hand sanitizer and other products.
“Any kind of personal protective equipment — they call it PPE in the medical world — is very difficult to get right now,” said Tant.
Tant said he expects a shipment of surgical masks to be delivered on Friday or at least by Monday for his customers.
Tant said there is a huge list of medications and common drugs the pharmacy can’t get at the present time due to the pandemic and some of the common drugs are being prescribed too loosely.
“We’re seeing prescriptions prescribed when coronavirus has not been confirmed, as a precaution, so they're giving it, the medical term is prophylaxis, you get beforehand if you think you’re going to get it or if you think you’ve been exposed,” Tant said.
Tant said that prescribing prophylaxis-type medications can cause a shortage for people actually needing the drugs.
“If they actually need the medicine you probably should not see that at the retail level that much because those people should be in the hospital,” said Tant.
According to Tant the two medicines that he has seen being prescribed are azithromycin and plaquenil.
Tant said he would like to know why those medicines are being prescribed including safety for the staff interacting with a possible case of coronavirus and possible unreported cases of the virus.
Ryan Jackson, a pharmacist at Wright Drug Company in downtown Heflin, said business is busy since the pharmacy closed its walk-in portion.
An old-fashioned alert bell used in filling stations years ago tells the staff that a customer is at the drive-thru window.