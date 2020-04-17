Cleburne County residents on good behavior, lawmen say

HEFLIN — The phone does not ring as much as it used to at the Heflin Police Department since Alabama’s stay-at-home order has been in place.
It’s almost been two weeks since Gov. Kay Ivey issued the order; shortly before that, schools, beaches and non-essential businesses had been closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield said his city’s residents are abiding by the policy and staying home. Benefield had feared that with everybody being “cooped up” at home the departement might have seen a rise in domestic calls, but those calls never came.
“Our call volume has just drastically dropped. People are staying home,” he said.
“People seem to be getting along, they seem to know the seriousness of it and they’re just behaving for the most part,” said Benefield.
According to Benefield the officers have responded to a few traffic accidents and other routine calls but for the most part residents are acting in a more cautious manner.
Benefield said the department has plenty of gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment thanks to donations from local businesses, the EMA and the Cleburne County Nursing Home.
Each officer has gloves and masks in their patrol vehicles if needed, Benefield said.
Benefield said that since the stay-at-home order has been issued the department has issued no citations to residents breaking the protocols set by the state.
Officer Scott Bonner has been patrolling in his new Dodge police SUV and said the lack of cars on the roads is the biggest thing he’s noticed.
“The traffic is a lot less than it usually is, not as many cars, even on the interstate, it’s not like it was,” Bonner said.
He said the precautionary measures the department now has in place will carry over once the pandemic is over to help reduce germs.
“Stuff we’re doing now is stuff that we should have been doing since day one,” Bonner said.
Like others in the community, Benefield sees a positive side of the pandemic.
“The community is checking on their loved ones, we see it all the time like at the nursing home, you’ll see family members outside the windows seeing their family,” said Benefield.
Recently the Police Department participated in a parade to honor the residents and workers at the Cleburne County Nursing Home which to date has had no cases of COVID-19.
“I think that it’s actually pulled the community together and made it a little more tight-knit,” said Benefield, “everybody checking on everyone shows everybody’s true colors a little more instead of everybody being in squabbles, they seem to be showing their kindred spirit more.”
Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green said the call volume has decreased at the Sheriff’s Office as well, and many reports are taken over the phone rather than in person.
When a deputy does have interaction with the public, masks and gloves are worn to mitigate the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.
Green said the county jail population on Friday was 53, down from 73 a month ago.
Green said that the inmates who were locked up on misdemeanor charges have seen the judge and have been released but inmates charged with serious felonies remain incarcerated.
No citations have been issued by the Sheriff’s Office for people violating the stay-at-home order according to Green.
“Everybody seems like they are concerned with it and everybody is trying to abide by it,” Green said.
“We’ve been cautious trying to keep our distance from the public if we can, not that we don’t want to help the public, it’s just that we are just being safe for them and us,” said Green.