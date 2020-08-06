Cleburne County Nursing Home records 32 COVID-19 cases

HEFLIN — After only having two positive cases of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the Cleburne County Nursing home now has a total of 32 cases between residents and staff as of Thursday afternoon.
Nursing home administrator Tony Culberson said that there are 20 residents and 12 staff members with the virus.
Culberson said all of the residents’ cases are asymptomatic, not showing any signs of the virus, but two employees had shown symptoms, according to Culberson.
“It never was a question if it would get into our home, it was only a matter of when,” Culberson said of the virus.
Culberson said that all employees and residents have been tested in the last few days.
“We’ve actually had to create new COVID units to put all the residents that are positive in those units and keep them separated from all the ones that tested negative,” he said.
The nursing home, which had a census of 75 residents on Thursday, has been diligent about protecting the staff and residents even before guidelines were issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health in March.
Culberson said all of the residents’ families have been notified of all tests, negative or positive, and that his employees have plenty of personal protective equipment and equipment to take care of the infected residents.
“I’m so proud of my staff, they are doing a great job,” Culberson said.