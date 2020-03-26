Cleburne County declares local state of emergency

HEFLIN — Cleburne County officials have declared that Cleburne County is in a local state of emergency as of noon Thursday.
A declaration of emergency was signed Thursday morning by Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County chairman, and Kim Brown, Cleburne County administrator, which gives Crystal Cavender, Cleburne County emergency director, powers to protect the public during the COVID-19 crisis.
Robertson said that Cavender would notify him and the Sheriff’s Office if Cavender recommends a possible curfew, shelter-in-place or other measures to protect public safety.
“Things are lined up in case we need to go in that direction,” Robertson said.
Robertson said that the declaration of emergency lets the county document anything used during the emergency for possible reimbursement with state and federal funds.
“It kinda lets us keep tabs on what we spent in case there are funds to help later on,” Robertson said.
Cavender said there are no plans to implement a curfew or shelter-in-place at this time.
“As this is a fluid situation, we will continue to monitor the recommendation of the State Health Officer with regard to local decisions. Of course, should other orders be issued by the Governor, we will comply accordingly,” said Cavender.