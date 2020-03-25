Cleburne County COVID-19 case confirmed

HEFLIN — The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed a coronavirus case in Cleburne County Wednesday afternoon.

At 5 p.m. the ADPH released its latest COVID-19 infection numbers, listing Alabama with 386 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,812 tests performed.

Crystal Cavender, Cleburne County’s emergency manager, said now that a case has been confirmed in Cleburne County it’s a time for residents to continue to practice all of the recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Social distancing is a critical factor, six feet away from everyone, if you don’t have to leave your home, stay at home and enjoy your time with your kids,” Cavender said.

“Don’t leave your home unless you just absolutely have to, to do essential services like grocery shopping,” she said.

“Cover your cough and your sneezes, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands, disinfect surfaces, things like that are critical things that we can do every single day to ‘flatten the curve’ as everyone is saying,” Cavender said.

Cavender was concerned that a Cleburne resident was infected with coronavirus.

“Our deepest thoughts and most sincere prayers go out for the family that has been affected,” said Cavender.