Cleburne County Commission adopts plan for COVID-19

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission unanimously voted to adopt a COVID-19 continuity plan of operations for county employees Monday morning during a special called meeting.

The commission members along with the county administrator and county attorney each sat 6 feet apart as Ryan Robertson, commission chairman, discussed the plan that sets social distancing guidelines, details sick leave policies and sets protocol if a county employee contracts COVID-19.

The plan will expire on May 11— the date of the next commission meeting — or when a state declaration of emergency is rescinded by the governor, according to Commissioner Terry Hendrix.

CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS PLAN COVID-19 CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS PLAN COVID-19 include the following: — Communicating with employees. The county will use various forms of communication to keep employees and their family members informed by emailing, texting, payroll stuffers, the county website, Facebook and other social media. — Social distancing. Effective immediately, social distancing must be implemented in the workplace. Coworkers and the public they encounter must have a minimum of 6 feet between each other. — Cleaning/hygiene practices. The county will provide soap and water and hand sanitizer, if available, in each county building, promote effective hand-washing and encourage employees to avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes. — Protecting employees. Sick employees must stay home. Employees with influenza-like symptoms will immediately be separated from other employees until they can arrange to get home. — Sick leave and pay policies. If the pandemic continues at a moderate severity, the commission may opt to temporarily modify existing protocols and/or standard operating procedures. — Time off. For employees who have exhausted all comp time, sick, and vacation leave due to COVID-19, and have found themselves in a leave-without-pay status, the commission will continue to pay benefits at the rate and/or amount currently paid. — Categorizing employees. The county’s departments have been categorized as essential, non-essential and as needed. Essential offices include emergency management, law enforcement, E911, jail and finance management. — COVID-19 confirmation. Upon a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a non-essential office the commission chairman will deem the office or building closed to the public so that all employees may self-quarantine for 14 days. — Upon a confirmed case of COVID-19 of someone in the home of a county employee, the employee must leave work immediately to self-quarantine for 14 days. — Employees should notify their department head immediately should any close contacts develop a fever, persistent cough or trouble breathing. — Mandatory closings lasting longer than two weeks will be treated as a temporary layoff, and the human resource office will notify the department heads so that employees can file for benefits.

The gravity of the current state of affairs was evident by the commissioners’ expressionless faces as they passed the plan; the officials usually are in a jovial mood when they meet.

After the meeting, Commissioner Emmett Owen made a public plea to residents to use caution when entering public buildings and stores.

Owen said that the two grocery stores in Heflin have automatic doors, but that other doors require a person to touch it to enter the building.

“People need to take a little extra precaution in those areas. My concern is everybody grabbing that door handle on the way in,” said Owen.

Owen recommends using a rag or paper towel to open a door in public places.

Robertson said the county’s probate and tax office in the courthouse are now locked to visitors but that the staff is inside working. Robertson said residents should use the phone or internet to handle any business at those offices.