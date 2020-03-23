Cleburne County Commission adopts plan for COVID-19

The commission members along with the county administrator and county attorney each sat 6 feet apart as Ryan Robertson, commission chairman, discussed the plan that sets social distancing guidelines, details sick leave policies and sets protocol if a county employee contracts COVID-19.
The plan will expire on May 11— the date of the next commission meeting — or when a state declaration of emergency is rescinded by the governor, according to Commissioner Terry Hendrix.
The gravity of the current state of affairs was evident by the commissioners’ expressionless faces as they passed the plan; the officials usually are in a jovial mood when they meet.
After the meeting, Commissioner Emmett Owen made a public plea to residents to use caution when entering public buildings and stores.
Owen said that the two grocery stores in Heflin have automatic doors, but that other doors require a person to touch it to enter the building.
“People need to take a little extra precaution in those areas. My concern is everybody grabbing that door handle on the way in,” said Owen.
Owen recommends using a rag or paper towel to open a door in public places.
Robertson said the county’s probate and tax office in the courthouse are now locked to visitors but that the staff is inside working. Robertson said residents should use the phone or internet to handle any business at those offices.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.