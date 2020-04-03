Cleburne County BOE approves policy suspension during crisis

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Board of Education unanimously voted to approve an Emergency Suspension of Policy during a Thursday night meeting in Heflin.
Cleburne County School Superintendent Chad Young said by phone on Friday the Alabama State Board of Education sent all superintendents in the state guidelines on how to carry on operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The resolution includes an option for school boards to meet electronically if needed, especially if the school board expects more than 10 people in attendance.
According to Young that will not affect Cleburne County because the school board only has five members.
The suspension of policy also includes protocol in shutting down the school system while a state of emergency exists in the state, according to Young. He said video conferencing apps can be used in lieu of face-to-face meetings.
The board also unanimously approved the following:
— The employment of Jason Meeder to the position of technology technician for the school system
— Purchase of four acres of land at $4,800 per acre from Drucilla Grizzard in Ranburne. The land is adjacent to the elementary school and will be used in the future, according to Young.
— Allocating $19,975 to purchase a Master Built walk-in freezer from McCormick Refrigeration for the Cleburne County Elementary school.
Young said that it has been a “new experience” this week for the school system and staff as the school system has shifted to online teaching for all students.
Young said that internet access across the county has been non-existent for some, slow in other areas and fine in other areas.
“That has been our biggest challenge,” Young said.
Young said no date has been set for graduation, proms and athletic practices.
“We have to wait until the federal government opens it up and then the governor would have to open it up and our state superintendent will then tell us when we can get back to normal.
“We’re going to try our best to have a graduation even if it’s in June or July, we need to give the seniors a graduation and some closure,” said Young.
Young said the school system will work the best it can and hopes the students work the best they can during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our goal is to make sure none of our kids are impacted negatively during this time whether it be their mind, their body or soul, we want to make sure we provide what they need,” Young said.