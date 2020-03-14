Cleaning supplies, toilet paper low at some stores amid coronavirus concerns

The toilet paper aisle at the Walmart in Jacksonville was nearly empty, save for a pile stacked in a corner. Associates appeared to be restocking at a rapid pace.
“Just watch,” an associate said. “They’ll be gone in 30 minutes.”
The scene at Walmart was one of several similar ones at stores across the nation as people were stockpiling toilet paper and cleaning supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Products like Lysol spray, paper towels and bleach also appeared to be in short supply in northeast Alabama.
Shoppers on Saturday at several local stores were acting normally. No one appeared to be buying toilet paper or cleaning supplies in bulk, but several said they had seen that happen over the past few days.
“I waited in line for over 30 minutes last night,” said Alexandra Hughes of Anniston of a recent trip to Dollar General. “People were arguing over who was first in line.”
Randall Branaugh, who was shopping at the Jacksonville Walmart, said he had to see it for himself.
“I’m actually returning something,” Branaugh said. “My wife was up here yesterday. She told me they were all wiped out when she was here and she said, ‘Check it out.’”
Branaugh, who lives in a household of 9, said he had about 12 rolls at his home Saturday.
“When we run out, we’re going to have to go through my T-shirts,” Branaugh said, making a cutting motion with his hand.
Branaugh said he understood stockpiling food, especially after the state announced all public K-12 schools would close on Wednesday, but not toilet paper.
“I don’t understand what the big issue is with toilet paper and paper towels,” Banaugh said.
Things weren’t much different at the Walmart in the Lenlock area.
A 39-year-old Ohatchee man there who preferred not to be named said he had grandparents who lived during the Great Depression, so he was raised to stay prepared for the worst-case scenario.
“I keep a stockpile of canned goods and supplies,” he said. “This is all panic buying.”
The man was pushing around a cart full of the usual stuff he said he gets, including water, canned food, toothpaste, juice and a 96-pack of toilet paper.
“It was the only size available in my brand,” he said.
The man said he had talked to a manager minutes earlier. He said the manager told him he’d worked through hurricanes and snowstorms before, but had never seen people buy toilet paper as much as they had lately.
“People club each other to get a TV on Black Friday,” the man said. “What are they going to do when they can’t get what they want?”
At the Pic n’ Sav in Anniston, toilet paper and paper towels appeared well stocked, but had a low supply of bleach and no Lysol spray.
Hughes, who was loading groceries into her car with her toddler son on her hip, said the “panic” made it difficult for her to get certain diapers and baby wipes her son needs for his sensitive skin.
“They’re completely out at all the Walmarts around here,” Hughes said.
Hughes said she didn’t see the point in stockpiling anything.
“Toilet paper isn’t going to save people from getting sick,” Hughes said.
Tina Tubbs, of Oxford, said the only thing she planned to stockpile is her husband’s beer. Tubbs, who stood in front of an empty shelf designated for Lysol spray at the Johnson’s in Coldwater, said she had gone shopping for some beef brats.
She said she figured she would pick up some Lysol, which she was about to run out at home.
She found it sad, she added, that so many people were hoarding supplies, keeping them from others who have the same immediate needs.
“I think people’s being greedy about it and getting way too much,” Tubbs said. “You’ve got to worry about the elderly.”