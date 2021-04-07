City of Anniston will host one-day COVID vaccine clinic April 21

The City of Anniston will host a one-day vaccination clinic April 21 to provide first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced in a press release Wednesday evening.
Only 250 vaccines will be available.
To request an appointment, email your first name, last name and phone number to the city's Public Information Officer at jhodges@annistonal.gov. The Public Information Officer will be in contact next week with an appointment time.
As of Monday, all Alabama residents ages 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID vaccines. However, the Moderna vaccine is only being made available to those ages 18 and up, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The vaccine clinic is being offered in partnership with Regional Medical Center.