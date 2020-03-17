Churches, volunteers to help with lunches for county schools during break

Volunteers from churches and other organizations will help distribute meals to kids on free and reduced-price lunch programs at Calhoun County schools during the break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, schools Superintendent Donald Turner said Tuesday.
Turner said the need to arrange those meals was one reason he initially hoped to keep school open at least a few days this week.
“I was trying to keep schools open until Wednesday because there are a lot of kids who need to eat,” Turner said.
State school officials last week ordered all K-12 public schools to close no later than Thursday, in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The virus typically isn’t fatal in children, but school officials worried that kids would become carriers of the virus, able to spread it to older people. The illness has a high fatality rate in elderly people.
County schools initially planned to meet through Wednesday, but Turner announced early this week that schools would close starting Tuesday. At a school board meeting Tuesday, Turner said he’d met with principals and agreed schools should close in part because two students were being tested for the virus.
Turner said neither of the students has tested positive.
The sudden closure has left some of the state’s schools in a bind, because school systems often keep lunchrooms open for kids on free and reduced-price lunch during breaks to make sure they have enough to eat.
Turner said the county typically doesn’t feed kids over spring break, and with that break just a week away, school lunchrooms didn’t have much food in their pantries. He said school officials got permission to donate the food they do have to charities.
Members of the community also brought food to add to the lunches. He said they’ll be distributed to families during the break by churches.
Families can sign up for the meals at the county school system’s website.
Turner made the comments during a school board meeting that reflected the new reality of social distancing to avoid COVID-19.
Instead of sitting at their dais, board members sat around tables arranged in a square around the room, with more distance between them. Two members, Debbie Hess and Lisa Amerson, attended by teleconference. There were only four people in the audience; Turner said that if any more showed up they’d have to watch from a room set aside for overflow crowds.
“This is unprecedented territory,” Turner said. “We’ve never been here in our lifetimes.”
Turner said he got a call from state Superintendent Eric Mackey earlier in the week thanking the Calhoun County system for creating a pandemic preparedness plan. He said Mackey asked for permission to send the plan to other school systems because most didn’t have one.
Lesa Cotton, health services director for county schools, said school officials created the plan by updating their earlier plan for swine flu.
The rapid advance of coronavirus may have blasted right past some of the steps in those plans, however.
“We went straight from ‘preparedness’ to Level 3, and now we’re in the ‘red phase,’” Cotton said.
Board members acknowledged that planning the system’s future would be difficult until more is known about the virus and how long emergency conditions will last.
“We’re all kind of in left field right now,” said board president Tobi Burt. “We don’t really know what next steps we’re going to take.”