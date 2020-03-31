Charities forced to scale back help under pandemic

It’s a Catch-22 for local charities and those who need them: As more and more people have found themselves in need of food and financial help due to the COVID-19 pandemic, charities around Calhoun County have had to scale back their operations.
Many said they’ve done so to combat the spread of the virus. Some said they’re saving resources for after, when people have to rebuild their lives. And others simply don’t have the money.
Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison said Monday around 85,000 people have filed for unemployment assistance within the past two weeks. That’s thousands of new people who may need help of the kind that charities like Anniston’s Community Enabler Developer was offering to people who struggled even when the economy was good.
“We’ve only seen a glimpse of what’s down the road,” said Maudine Holloway, director of Community Enabler Developer.
A lack of funding
On a normal day, Community Enabler Developer would have food on shelves and clothing on racks for people in need to come in and take. The charity would be ready to help people who ask for help with paying rent and utility bills.
Since the pandemic struck, Holloway said, Community Enabler has closed its thrift store and clothes closet. She said they can’t help anyone with utilities or rent because they don’t have the money for it.
On Monday, Holloway said they’re only giving out food and personal hygiene items. And they’re having to do that differently.
“Before this, people would come in and pick off the shelves like they were in the grocery store,” Holloway said.
She said people now have to call ahead to ask for it and she’ll check to ensure they haven’t gotten help from any other charities recently before preparing a box with a month’s worth of food for their family.
“All we need to know is that you have a legitimate need for food and we’ll take care of it,” Holloway said.
She said she’s recently started seeing people she’s never seen before, and some she hasn’t helped in a while.
An uncertain future
Brenda Headrick, the director of the Piedmont Benevolence Center, said her charity can still cover a portion of people’s bills.
However, she said, she can’t take new clients because new clients have to provide copies of their bills and proof of income, in person. Instead, she said, the center can only help a non-client on a “one-time basis” in an emergency.
She said she hasn’t seen the number of people asking for help increase yet, but she expects it will.
“We’re having a lot of people who had not come in months,” Headrick said.
Headrick said she’s not sure what happens next, as she’s had to close the center’s clothes closet and thrift store.
A big portion of our income is from the thrift store,” Headrick said.
She said the center plans to have a food drive during the third week of April, but volunteers will have to wear gloves and masks.
A storm coming
Julie Edwards, who leads Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program in Anniston, said Interfaith has stopped offering assistance for bills, mainly because most utility companies have suspended cutoffs and landlords are unable to seek evictions through the courts.
“It’s been weeks since we wrote a check to Alabama Power or any other agency,” Edwards said.
What Edwards is most concerned about, she said, is how those bills will accumulate once the quarantine is lifted.
“I anticipate that we’re going to have a lot more clients than we usually do — clients who we’ve never seen before,” Edwards said.
Edwards said Interfaith's adult dental clinic is also closed to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I know people are still hurting,” Edwards said. “Their teeth hurt and there is absolutely nothing we can do about it.”
Currently, she said, Interfaith Ministries can still offer free coffee in the mornings and a temporary place to rest for a limited number of homeless people, who must maintain a 6-foot distance from each other while they visit the charity.
She said Interfaith can still give out snacks and clean T-shirts, socks and underwear to those in need, but clients who aren’t homeless must take what they need and immediately leave the building.
An immediate need
Beverly Hill, who heads the All Saints Center of Concern in Anniston, said the center is having to find a balance between meeting people’s needs now and saving resources for the aftermath of the pandemic.
She said she understands people may have financial struggles in the long run, but there are people who need help now.
“If you’re not working, you don’t have a check,” Hill said. “You can file for unemployment but that hasn’t come and you still have kids to feed.”
Hill said the center is taking new clients and has relaxed the enrollment process, allowing people to fill out forms, scan them and send them via email them instead of doing it in person.
She said the center has halted its personal hygiene and food donations, but is still helping people cover bills and find food. She said she’s seen people’s needs for both increase over the past few weeks.
“We expect that to get worse as the weeks go on,” Hill said.
Hill said she’s applying for grants to help alleviate the burden of those needing to pay bills once the pandemic ends.
Ways to help
Different charities are in need of different things, depending on how they’ve had to cut their operations.
Holloway said Monday that Community Enabler’s main need was for food. She said Community Enabler will also take personal hygiene items and money, but that any monetary donations likely won’t be enough for the charity to help people with bills. She said the charity won’t take clothing.
Headrick said the Piedmont Benevolence Center is taking all regular donations. When the pandemic is over, she said, she expects they’ll need items for the thrift store, food and money.
Edwards said Interfaith Ministries mainly needs individually packaged non-perishable meat products, like Vienna sausages, tuna or Spam, to give people protein. She said Interfaith also has an Amazon wishlist, and will also take items from that list.
Hill said the Center of Concern recently got a “huge” donation of food from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, but the center will need more food, especially meat.
In the meantime, Hill said, she’s noticed how the people in need are leaning on each other, doing things like helping each other load food into their cars.
“I’m glad to see a greater sense of community,” Hill said. “That’s something I’ve not noticed in a long time.”