Calhoun County task force shifts from COVID-19 preparedness to response

Changes to the Calhoun County Infectious Disease Task Force will allow better response to COVID-19, the county Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday.
The task force has been adapted to become the county’s COVID Unified Command System, shifting focus from preparing for the arrival of the virus to response efforts, with confirmed cases of the coronavirus now being treated at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, and more than 50 cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon. Public safety agencies within the county will now operate in conjunction with the Unified Command System, which will set goals and delegate responsibilities among their jurisdictions. According to FEMA, unified command is useful when no single jurisdiction, agency or organization has the authority or resources to manage an incident on its own.
Michael Barton, director of the county EMA, said it’s similar to first responders setting up a command unit at a car wreck, which decides which agencies — police, fire and emergency medical service — are responsible for which tasks.
“It’s no different here, but the situation involves the entire county,” Barton said.
Barton is one of four in charge of the command system; the others are Dr. Almena Free, chief of staff at RMC, Louis Bass, the CEO at RMC, and Mary Gomillion, local district administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The change to central leadership will allow quick answers to problems that arise during the pandemic, Barton explained. If an ambulance transfers a COVID-positive patient, for instance, the vehicle and its team of paramedics will need at least a few hours to sanitize themselves and the vehicle, and once again outfit it with plastic lining throughout the entire interior, something first responders trained to do in March.
While that vehicle is out of commission, the command center can pull another ambulance from another EMS to cover the gap in service, if needed, allowing safety response to keep running.
Meanwhile, partnership with RMC will allow the command system’s logistics team to stay up to date on COVID-19 patient load at the hospital. Should the hospital approach that limit, the team will work to find more ventilators and space for patients. If first responders are running short of personal protective equipment, logistics will find more. Meanwhile, those first responder agencies can continue focusing on public safety.
Another team will manage finance, including tasks like navigating the often complicated process of asking for money or supplies from state or federal sources. The team will also act as a guide for the finance directors of local cities or the county, helping them through those same procedures.
“We’re trying to make it a one-stop shop,” Barton said.