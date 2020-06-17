Calhoun County sees fourth COVID-19 death; 200 have been infected

Calhoun County recorded its fourth death from COVID-19 Wednesday, as the count of total confirmed cases of the illness in the county reached 200.

The death comes as Alabama seems to be in the middle of a surge in new cases of the virus — a surge likely tied to loosened statewide social distancing restrictions that took effect on Memorial Day Weekend.

“The timing of this is pretty perfect for when things started to open up at the end of May,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, division director of infectious diseases at UAB, said in a press conference Monday.

Statewide, the number of infections approached 27,000 Wednesday, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Reports of new cases have come in fits and starts — the state counted around 2,000 new cases over the weekend, but only 314 on Monday and 531 on Tuesday — though the 14-day average of new cases continues to rise.

The state has seen roughly 600 new cases per day in the past two weeks, according to ADPHnumbers roughly three times as many as the state was reporting daily when state officials imposed a lockdown to prevent spread of the virus in early April.

Most of the restrictions in that lockdown expired in late May, and new-case counts statewide have risen sharply in the past week.

The rate of infection has picked up in Calhoun County, too, though the county has one of the lowest per-capita infection rates in the state. This week's coronavirus death was the first in the county in more than a month.

Statewide, 784 people were dead from COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.