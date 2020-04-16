Calhoun County sees first death from coronavirus

A patient who'd tested positive for COVID-19 died in the coronavirus unit of Regional Medical Center in Anniston Wednesday, according to the doctor who treated him.

It's Calhoun County's first death from the virus. By the state health department's count, 62 people in the county and more than 4,300 statewide have the illness. The Calhoun County patient so far does not seem to be included in the state's count of 133 COVID-19 deaths.

"He did all the right things," Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist, said of the patient.

Magadia said that out of concern for patient privacy, he couldn't offer many details about his patient, whom he sometimes refers to by the pseudonym "Rock."

Rock was in his 60s, Magadia said, and was admitted to the hospital late last week. He did well over the weekend, the doctor said, but soon began to decline and had to be put on a ventilator.

"He's one of those trademark people, the demographic that, in the literature, is most at risk," Magadia said.

He said Rock approached the virus the way a patient should — including calling the emergency room before showing up for treatment to avoid infecting others.

Calhoun County has yet to see the flood of patients the coronavirus has bought to some other parts of the country. Early projections — made before the state was placed under a stay-at-home order — had doctors bracing for a spike in infections this week. Magadia said current models show that peak in infections may be only a week away.

"What we've been seeing for the past few weeks may have been a dress rehearsal," he said.

Magadia said he spends one to three hours a day in the hospital's new coronavirus unit, a 22-bed area with negative-pressure rooms designed to prevent infection from spreading. Magadia visits the COVID-19 patients after making the rounds of other patients, he said, to limit risk of infection. The need to put on personal protection equipment makes every entry into the unit more unwieldy than the typical visit, he said.

The doctor said there are now 16 people in that ward. Only eight have tested positive for the virus, though others are awaiting results. Earlier this week, RMC officials said there were 26 patients, enough to activate a second, 20-bed coronavirus unit. The numbers change often, RMC officials have said, because people are moved out of the unit if they recover or test negative for COVID-19.

Magadia said that despite sadness about the loss of a patient, the mood among staff in the coronavirus unit remains upbeat. He said the hospital has yet to see a shortage of ventilators, a major concern early in planning for the pandemic.

Magadia said he had considered using a drug called Tocilizumab on Rock as his condition declined. The doctor said the drug tames "cytokine storm," a flare of immune responses that damage the body as much as it damages a pathogen.

He said he was seeking the family's permission to use the drug when the patient died.

Magadia said the death is a reminder that people need to continue to practice social distancing, exercise and keep up a good diet.

"The best cure for this thing is not to get it at all," he said.