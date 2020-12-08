Calhoun County Schools to go virtual due to COVID

Calhoun County Schools will hold virtual classes beginning Monday due to “the rise in COVID cases/isolations among faculty/staff,” according to an announcement on the school system’s website.
According to the announcement, in-person classes will be held through Friday, with virtual classes to be held Monday through Dec. 14.
Attempts to reach school system officials for further comment were not immediately successful Tuesday.
The move comes as coronavirus surges both across the state and locally, making infections far more commonplace than they’ve ever been. In Calhoun County, 7,300 people have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That’s about 1 out of every 16 residents of the county.
Moreover, the spread of the virus is picking up speed: Nearly 1,300 cases in the county have emerged in the past 14 days, with 137 of those cases identified on Monday alone. Nearby counties have also seen spikes in their case numbers since Thanksgiving.
ADPH records show 37 cases of COVID among students and staff of Calhoun County Schools in the past week — but the numbers may tell only part of the story. Before the beginning of the school year, officials in various school systems expressed concern about a potential cascade of problems arising from quarantine rules that could send large numbers of people home following exposure to an infected person.
Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville shifted to a “blended” schedule Monday after quarantines among faculty and staff caused a staff shortage at the school. The blended schedule divides students into groups that attend school in person only part of the week.
Jacksonville City Schools has reported 10 COVID cases in the past week, according to ADPH.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Dec. 1 issued a statement urging school systems to return to in-person learning, saying that virtual and remote instruction are “stop-gap measures” that shouldn’t “become a permanent part of our instructional delivery system in 2021.”
Ivey ordered schools shut down temporarily during the stay-home order early in the pandemic, but generally local school boards make the decision about when and where to hold classes.
This story will be updated.