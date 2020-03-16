Calhoun County schools principals decide to suspend sports events immediately

Hiatus for high school spring sports events involving Calhoun County schools will start today and not after Tuesday's games end.
This comes after principals under the Calhoun County Board of Education umbrella voted Monday to start the stoppage immediately.
The AHSAA on Friday announced a suspension of play to start after Tuesday’s events and run through April 6. The Alabama Department of Education announced a suspension of K-12 instruction, starting at the end of school Wednesday, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CCBOE umbrella includes Alexandria, Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver, Wellborn and White Plains.
Also, Pleasant Valley principal Mark Proper announced that all remaining Calhoun County championships are canceled. This in light of new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, released Sunday, recommending no events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Pleasant Valley is the host school for county championships for the 2019-20 school year.
The move affects the four county championships that hadn't played — soccer, golf, track and softball. Soccer and golf were scheduled for April 2-4, during the AHSAA-imposed suspension of play, which ends April 6. The track championship was April 7, and softball was April 7-10.
Other sporting events involving schools within the county’s borders have been affected by opponents’ school closures. Oxford’s softball game against Pell City, scheduled for today, was canceled from the Pell City end.
As we learn about cancellations, we will update this story.