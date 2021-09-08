Calhoun County Schools extends remote learning

Students in the Calhoun County School system will continue remote learning until Sept. 17, according to an automated phone call that went out to parents Wednesday afternoon.
Students in the system have been learning remotely since Superintendent Donald Turner called parents to inform them that all classes will be virtual on Aug. 30 with a planned end date of Sept. 13.
“This is due to the rising number of COVID cases of adults and students in our district,” Turner said in the message. “The inability to find substitutes for our adults has led us to this decision.”
The school system announced in early August it would not require masks or vaccinations, to varying levels of approval from area residents.
The board hopes in-person classes will return on Monday, Sept. 20.