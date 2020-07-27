Calhoun County officials suspect two new deaths as COVID-19 surge continues

Calhoun County saw 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the number of new cases discovered daily continues to rise.

COVID workload stretching staff at RMC RMC's three COVID-19 units have a capacity for just under 60 patients, and the number of patients keeps rising, reaching 46 on Friday — one less than the day before. But for every two COVID-positive patients treated and discharged, another four arrive.

Local officials believe two recent deaths in the county may be due to the coronavirus surge, even though those deaths have not yet been added to the official count.

“People need to understand that hospitalizations continue to rise, and if we are correct, deaths continue to rise as well,” said Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 1,157 people in the county had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 587 emerged in the past 14 days. The number of those infected continues to double roughly every two weeks.

By the official count, six people in the county have died of COVID-19. That puts the county among those with the lowest death rate from the virus. Local officials have attributed that low number to the long runway the Anniston area had in preparing for the virus. An early federal plan to house coronavirus patients here never came to fruition, but it did put COVID-19 on local policymakers’ radar in February, weeks before the first reported cases in the state.

Now the county seems to be losing some ground to the virus. Regional Medical Center now has 49 patients hospitalized just for COVID-19, a number that forced the hospital last week to open a third coronavirus unit. The county has logged an average of more than 40 new cases per day over the last two weeks.

If the two new suspected coronavirus deaths are in fact due to coronavirus, they’ll be the first Calhoun County has seen in weeks. Barton didn’t offer details on the two suspected COVID-19 deaths, but did say it may take days or weeks before they become part of the official state count — something that happened with an earlier confirmed case here.

Gov. Kay Ivey on July 15 announced a public health order that would require nearly everyone in the state to wear a face covering when in public places to prevent transmission of the virus.

Public health officials have said the mask order would likely have to be in place for two to three weeks before numbers of new cases begin to decline.

The mask order expires at the end of the week. Ivey has not yet announced whether it will be extended or for how long.

The Alabama Beverage Control Board on Monday announced that starting Saturday, bars in the state would have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., stating in a press release that “reduced hours of alcohol service will decrease social gatherings and the transmission of COVID-19.”

Statewide, 79,129 were infected with the virus as of Monday, with 1,446 dead of the virus. More than 3,000 new cases emerged over the weekend, according to ADPH numbers.

The spread of the virus is also becoming obvious in institutions around Calhoun County. Jacksonville State University president Don Killingsworth last week announced he’d tested positive for the virus.

Innotex, a firefighters’ clothing manufacturer in Ohatchee, shut down for a week in July after employees at the plant tested positive for the virus, plant manager Lisa Passerella said Monday.

Passerella, citing privacy concerns, declined to say how many of the plant’s 72 employees tested positive. She said all the employees were paid while the plant was closed and all employees who tested negative were back at work.

“We care about our employees and we’re trying to do the best we can to keep them safe,” she said.