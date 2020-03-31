Calhoun County officials study treatment surge options as COVID-19 cases rise

Calhoun County’s count of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped from three to nine early this week, but it’s clear the area is still in the calm before a storm.

Local officials are seeking “surge capacity” sites to house patients in the event COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks. And they’re expecting the numbers of local people infected with the virus to continue growing for at least a month.

“Based on the preliminary modeling it looks like we would continue to see an increase in cases locally for the next four to six weeks,” said Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Alabama had 981 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which has swept across the globe and turned daily life upside down in just a few weeks. Kids remain out of school with the expectation of wrapping up their academic year studying from home. “Non-essential” businesses are closed, and large public gatherings canceled by state decree; no one will drink beer at the bar, play a baseball game or get a haircut in a barbershop before at least April 17.

It’s all part of a statewide effort to slow transmission of the illness, which experts believe is roughly as easy to catch as the flu, but far deadlier. Despite the social distancing crackdown, the case count in Alabama grew from zero to nearly 1,000 in just two weeks. State officials say at least 13 Alabamians have died from the virus, a number that doesn’t include some deaths reported by hospitals but not yet confirmed by the state.

Signs of the pandemic’s effect on the economy were clear in Anniston on Tuesday. Grocery and hardware stores had full parking lots and military vehicles rolled in and out of the National Guard’s Fort McClellan, but many storefronts were closed and restaurants still had only drive-through lines. There were still cars on Anniston’s streets, but traffic was thin enough that two drivers in Mustangs were able to race each other between lights on Quintard at lunchtime.

Despite grim headlines elsewhere, the virus hasn’t stressed Anniston’s hospitals yet. Louis Bass, director of Regional Medical Center, said Monday that not a single person had been hospitalized at RMC or its sister hospital, Stringfellow Memorial, because of the virus. Bass said that could mean patients tested positive and went elsewhere, but it could also mean no cases were serious enough to require hospitalization.

"What I know is that they're not in our hospital, and I hope that bodes well," Bass said.

State officials have said that about 10 percent of coronavirus patients in Alabama have been hospitalized. The worry is that, if the total number of cases surges into the thousands, the sickest patients will swamp the state’s hospitals.

Local officials were already quietly planning for that eventuality this week. Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said Monday the city was looking at facilities it could use as “surge” hospital space if RMC and Stringfellow run out of beds. He said the need to find that space and hire medical staff was one of the main reasons the City Council, in a vote last week, granted him emergency powers to sign contracts and hire staff.

Barton also said local officials are looking for space for a surge facility, and considering plans to bring in additional medical staff. The state health board last week ordered the cancellation of all elective surgeries in the state; Barton said local officials might seek help from doctors who were doing mostly elective work before that order.

“We’re looking ahead to an eight-or-so-week time span,” Barton said.

Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation have predicted that hospitalizations and deaths from the first wave of COVID-19 will peak nationwide around April 15, with Alabama hitting its peak around a week later. The Washington model predicts more than 84,000 deaths from the disease by August — and more than 1,100 deaths in Alabama.

State health officials, asked about the timeline, tend to direct the conversation back to their main talking point: that everyone can and should take action to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” of infection.

“The whole family doesn’t need to go to the grocery store,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health. “You need to have a minimal footprint out there.”

Landers said public health officials are looking into the situation in rural Chambers County, where 36 people are infected and three have died. That’s the highest per-capita infection rate of any county in the state. According to an account in the Valley Times-News, two of the people killed by the virus attended the same church service the weekend of March 8.