Calhoun County offices to reopen Monday, with stipulations

Calhoun County administration buildings will reopen to the public next week, though rules to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic will be in effect.
According to a release sent by county officials Thursday afternoon, the Ken Joiner Administration Building, county courthouse and other county facilities will reopen to the public Monday, with the exception of community centers and parks. Entry comes with a handful of requirements, however: Visitors may only enter county buildings for business transactions, must wear face masks or face coverings while inside, agree to a temperature check and adhere to other social distancing rules, like keeping 6 feet away from others.
Those exhibiting symptoms and those they live with are asked to not enter county facilities, according to the release.
“To the greatest extent possible we continue to encourage everyone to utilize the online, telephone and mail-in options that are available to you,” the statement reads. “Your patience, understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”
County offices closed March 25, just two days before Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued an order closing nonessential businesses throughout the state. It was originally expected to reopen in early April, but the date was pushed back as the novel coronavirus continued to spread. Ivey relaxed that order Wednesday, and many, though not all, nonessential businesses are set to reopen Friday.
Snip-it tickets, vouchers that can be used for subsidized surgeries to spay and neuter pets, will not be available from the county until further notice, according to the announcement.