Calhoun County Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing

The Calhoun County Health Department has set a twice-weekly schedule for its COVID-19 screening exams, which will run concurrently with community testing events from other organizations.
Calhoun County residents can make appointments to be tested on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Calhoun County Health Department, a weekly schedule that will run for the foreseeable future, according to Mary Gomillion, regional administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health. Those who want to be tested can call the department at 256-240-7861 and select either the clinic or the operator, then ask about testing, or to speak to Amanda Watson, the clinic supervisor.
“If you have some kind of concern, don’t hesitate to get tested,” Gomillion said Monday.
Callers will receive instructions explaining the testing process, she said, and some of the preliminary paperwork will be filed over the phone. Testing processes have changed to be a bit more comfortable, she said. Early in the pandemic, nurses would swab a test-taker’s nostrils to collect samples for screening. The updated procedure allows people to perform that task themselves, resulting in less discomfort. The process is worthwhile, Gomillion said, because it helps protect people with underlying medical conditions, who are more vulnerable to a viral attack, and it helps protect loved ones.
“Remembering your family and friends and not exposing them is so important in this,” she explained. “I think it’s very important, if you have some kind of concern, that you don’t hesitate. We’ve had people be awfully surprised they were positive.”
Depending on demand, testing may increase to more days per week, Gomillion said.
As of Friday, 3,397 people had been tested in Calhoun County, 2.97 percent of its population, according to Michael Barton, director of the county Emergency Management Agency and the Unified Command System, an organization created to locally manage COVID-19. More than 120 positive cases have been identified so far, according to the most recent command system data, released Friday.
Other testing efforts in the county will continue in addition to those at the health department, said Barton, who noted another event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county Agricultural Center at 4500 Bynum Leatherwood Road in Anniston.
“We’re simply trying to provide as many opportunities and as much access as possible for people to be tested if they feel like they need to be,” Barton said, before thanking the state Department of Public Health for arranging more screenings.