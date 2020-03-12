Calhoun County fair has go-ahead, for now

The Calhoun County Commission voted 4-0 Thursday to allow county fair organizers to use the county Agri-Center for a fair April 28 through May 2.
County officials seemed aware that, with COVID-19 on the horizon, plans for any public gathering may have to change.
“Our recommendation, right now, to any event organizer, is that without a confirmed case anywhere in Alabama, you should continue your plans as normal,” said Michael Barton, Calhoun County’s EMA director, who attended the meeting. “But you should know what your contingency plan will be.”
Commissioners met briefly Thursday to take up a set of mostly routine business items. Among them was a contract to set aside the Agri-Center on Bynum-Leatherwood Road for county fairs in April and October.
The vote came as organizations across the country began canceling some public events in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19. More than 1,200 people in the United States were infected with the virus as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alabama had no confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, a state health official said. There are cases in every neighboring state.
Barton said his office has heard from organizers of other upcoming events, including the Sunny King Criterium bike race, set for mid-April, and the Cheaha Challenge bike race, set for mid-May. So far, he said, his advice to them is to proceed on schedule. The Star’s attempts to reach the criterium’s organizers were unsuccessful this week
He noted that all three events — the fair and the bike races — would be outdoors and not in close quarters. He said there’s still the possibility that coronavirus, like the flu, won’t be as transmissible in warmer or more humid months.
“There’s no way to tell,” he said.
Barton said he met with local school officials this week to discuss pandemic plans, and will meet with courthouse officials and later with local business leaders at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. People who have questions about the virus should call the state’s information line at 211, he said.
In other business, the council
— Voted unanimously to approve an eight-house subdivision, to be called Pine Hills, in the Angel community near the intersection of Angel Drive and Clark Road.
— Held first readings of alcohol permit applications for two establishments. Food Mart 17 on Alabama 204 seeks an off-premises license to sell beer and wine and Last Chance Lounge at 4006 Old Birmingham Highway seeks a retail liquor license. Neither application came to a vote Thursday.
— Heard from Saks resident Mike Wergin, who said he’s been asking the commission for more than a decade to deal with drainage problems near the site of the former Winn Dixie in Saks. Commissioners said they couldn’t discuss the matter in the meeting with Wergin because he has hired a lawyer to pursue the matter.