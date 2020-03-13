Calhoun County events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The following is a partial list of area events that have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
• The Alabama Cycling Classic, which includes the Sunny King Criterium and Noble Street festival, as well as the Piedmont Criterium, originally set for April 18, has been postponed, organizers announced on the event's Facebook page. "We plan to wait at least three to four weeks in making a more educated decision on either a new date or cancellation for 2020," the announcement read. The bicycle races and street festival draw scores of professional and amateur cyclists and thousands of spectators to one of the county's biggest annual events.
• The concert "An Irish Heart with Chloe Agnew and the Atlanta Pops," originally scheduled for March 14 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, has been postponed. According to a post on OPAC's Facebook page: "As a result of strong recommendations from public health authorities and due to travel limitations and concerns affecting several guest artists, An Irish Heart (originally set for March 14, 2020) will be rescheduled to a date later this year." OPAC announced it will continue to evaluate future performances, and affected ticket holders will be notified by phone and e-mail.
• Spring Garden Symposium, Longleaf Botanical Gardens, Anniston. Originally scheduled for March 19, has been postponed to an unspecified later time, according to a release from Anniston Museums and Gardens. Updates will be available at www.ExploreAMAG.org as they are confirmed. Registrants may contact Sarah Burke via sburke@annistonmuseum.org or 256-237-6766 with any questions.
• Cheaha Creative Arts "An Evening of Fine Arts" scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
• The Couch Lectures series, originally scheduled for April 5-6 at Anniston First United Methodist Church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Grace Episcopal Church, has been postponed until Oct. 25-26.
• Jacksonville State University has canceled all campus events, including a March 19 lecture by Dr. Ann Burgess, Boston College forensic science professor, and the annual JSU Holocaust Remembrance program on April 2.